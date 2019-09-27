Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter Tomorrow Night: Get Ready For A Great One

27 shares







Do you feel this Saturday night’s two-belt welterweight title fight unification between the unbeaten Errol Spence and the never stopped (in the eyes of plenty of fans, this one included, never truly defeated) Shawn Porter is not really getting, and has not got enough, hype, attention and fanfare?





The fight, one that will see two of the very best 147 pound fighters on the planet put it all on the line, sure deserves respect, and I have a feeling a whole lot more people will be talking about this fight AFTER the fight. We really could be in store for something special at The Staples Center in The City of Angels.

In IBF boss Spence, 25-0(21) we have, in the opinion of many, a very special talent. “The Truth,” a southpaw boxing master who has thus far dominated all he has faced, has looked fast, accurate, powerful, spiteful (maybe not enough in his last fight, the near shut-out Vs. Mikey Garcia; a man Spence has basically admitted he carried), and incredibly classy. Not only that, but Spence is one of those rare ones, those special ones: a fighter who actually enjoys being in the ring (note the smile on Spence’s face when he’s in action).

But has Spence been severely tested yet? If not, is the seriously tough and unrelenting, take no for an answer Porter the man to do it?





Porter, the reigning and defending WBC champ, has thrilled us in some incredible battles: with Keith Thurman (this a decision loss that could so easily have gone Porter’s way), Andre Berto and Danny Garcia. Possessing a sturdy chin the old-time fighters would have been proud to carry as their own, Porter, 30-2-1(17) has also displayed truly exceptional stamina. No matter how many punches he throws, Porter doesn’t seem to get tired. And has he ever been noticeably hurt or dazed in any fight you can recall?

Spence says he will be the first man to stop Porter, and that he will then move on and fully unify the welterweight belts. This may prove tougher for Spence than he expects; both on Saturday and afterwards (if he does indeed get the win.) First of all, Spence, as artful and as slick as he is, has never faced a fighter with the chin and heart of Porter, and he might not fully realize what kind of an animal he is soon to be sharing a ring with. Secondly, even if Spence does get the win tomorrow (he will, on points, in a thrilling fight, to go down as a modern day classic in the opinion of yours truly), would he then be able to secure the WBA and WBO 147 pound title fights he needs if he’s to become the fully unified champ?

Would Manny Pacquiao and/or Terence Crawford be willing to fight a victorious Spence?





That’s another question. For now, brace yourself for a superb display of skill, guts and brains this Saturday evening.