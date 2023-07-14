DAZN weights: Cruz vs. Burgos & Baumgardner vs. Linardatou

Female undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 129.4 lbs for her rematch against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) on Friday at the weigh-in for their rematch this Saturday night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. The 35-year-old Linardatou came in at 129.8 lbs. Live boxing action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on DAZN.

(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom or Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Linardatou defeated Baumgardner by an eight-round split decision. since then, Linardatou has won four out of her last five bouts, suffering her only defeat the hand of Katie Taylor in 2019.

Baumgardner, 29, has come back from that defeat to win her last eight fights to become the undisputed super featherweight champion. Along the way, she’s beaten Mikaela Mayer and Terri Harper.

Complete weights

Alycia Baumgardner 129.4 vs. Christina Linardatou 129.8

Andy Cruz 134.6 vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134.2

Jermaine Franklin 241.2 vs. Issac Munoz 257.4

Ja’Rico O’Quinn 121.2 vs. Carlos Mujica 122.6

Jemarco Holloway 141.8 vs. Angelo Snow 143.6

Cameron Pankey 123.6 vs. Misael Reyes 123.6

Joseph Hicks 167.6 vs. Ramses Agaton 169.8

Joshua James Pagan 146.2 vs. Gabriel Smith 147.4

Making his Matchroom and pro debut, Cuban 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz weighed in at 134.6 lbs for his 10 round fight against journeyman Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KOs). Burgos, 35, weighed in at 134.2 lbs.

“This is a really tough fight. Linardatou is full of energy and confidence from that first [in 2018],” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing. Obviously, she holds the only defeat for Alycia Baumgardner, but this is a different Alycia Baumgardner now.

“A more complete fighter now, stronger, fitter, punching harder, full of confidence, and this time undisputed. You’re going to see a great fight. Linardatou is going to be on her all night.

“She’s got devastating punch power. I think we’re going to see a real classic female fight tomorrow night. You can learn so much from a defeat, and sometimes it can change the direction of your career. Obviously, that defeat [Baumgardner suffered] just focused her mind on what she needed to do, and ever since then, she’s been Undisputed.

She’s collected every belt in the sport and is undefeated, Undisputed; that’s where she’s been since that defeat. But this has always been playing on her mind, and you know, while you’re waiting for those big fights like [Amanda] Serrano and [Katie] Taylor and Sandy Ryan and Cameron, you need a voluntary defense that’s actually going to get you up for it, and this is it.

She’s been training in the gym, remembering the pain of that loss, and I’ve got to say, Linardatoui is full of confidence. Don’t forget we had Linardatou, too, in Manchester when she was the 140-pound champion.

“She boxed Katie Taylor, and she gave her a really tough night. She was super tough, super strong; she had a great engine, great tank, and down at 130 as well. She looks really strong, she’s confident, and I think it’s going to be a very tough night’s work for Baumgardner,” said Hearn.