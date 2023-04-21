Showtime PPV weights: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia got into a brief bit of pushing during today’s weigh-in ahead of their fight on Saturday night. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) pushed Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) after arguing with his promoter Bernard Hopkins.

Both guys weighed in successfully, with Gervonta weighing 135 pounds and Garcia coming in at 135.5 lbs for their twelve-round 136-lb catchweight fight on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The shoving incident looked 100% staged on Tank’s part, as if he’d planned on shoving Ryan ahead of time to attract interest.

With the way Tank looked wild-eyed during the face-off, you could just tell that he would act out with some sort of violent gesture. Thankfully, he didn’t punch Ryan in the face because that would have jeopardized the fight.

Full weights:

Gervonta Davis 135.1 vs. Ryan Garcia 135.5

David Morrell 167.8 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao 166.4

Gabriel Rosado 167.3 vs. Bektemir Melikuziev 167.3

Elijah Garcia 159.2 vs. Kevin Salgado 159.3

Fiodor Czerkaszyn 159.1 vs. Elias Espadas 158.9

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.1 vs. Jose Sanchez Charles 154.3

“Nobody is worried about his old a**. He needs to sit back and let the young uns do it,” said Gervonta Davis to Showtime about Bernard Hopkins, who he argued with during the weigh-in.

“It makes me excited. It makes me want to go out there and put on a great performance in front of the beautiful fans and get the job done.

“Punishment, knockout, it’s going to be crazy, crazy,” said Tank when asked for an official prediction Saturday night for his fight against Ryan. “Don’t blink your eyes, don’t get no popcorn, don’t get no drink. None of that. Make sure you’re focused on the fight because it’s going to be an incredible fight,” said Tank.

“Pressure all the fight and keep his guard up,” said Isaac Cruz to Fighthype when asked what Ryan Garcia must do to defeat Tank Davis. “Whoever comes prepared is going to win.

“I give the edge to Tank because of his power and ring generalship and everything he brings to the table,” said Andre Berto to Fighthype. “I want to see how Ryan reacts to that.

“But I’m not putting anything past Ryan because he’s got great range and great distance, and he can crack too. So I think it’s going to be a timing game. I think the first solid shot, we’re going to be able to see which way the situation is going to go,” said Berto.