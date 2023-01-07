Alen Babic – Lukasz Rozanski To Fight For Vacant WBC Bridgerweight Title

Some 15 or so months after its inception, the bridgerweight division, brainchild of the WBC, has not really caught on with fight fans. The weight division – which exists in-between cruiserweight and heavyweight – already has a champion in recess. Oscar Rivas, the first man to hold the WBC belt in the 200 to 224 pound weight class, suffered an detached retina and was, as per a WBC statement, unable to go ahead with his contracted fight with Lukasz Rozanski.

Never mind Rivas was more interested in fighting at heavyweight anyway, his January 14 fight with Efe Ajagba cancelled due to the eye injury. Now, as per a WBC statement, Alen Babic will fight Rozanski, with the vacant bridgerweight belt on the line. Reportedly, as per World Boxing News, former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder was offered the chance to fight for the bridgerweight strap, with Wilder opting to take a pass.

So, who will become the second man to hold the WBC bridgerweight belt, Babic or Rozanski? Do you even care? You should care about the upcoming fight between Babic, who is never in a bad fight, and Rozanski, who can punch himself, never having gone past four rounds, as it will be a slugfest for however long it lasts. Guaranteed.

Babic, unbeaten at 11-0(10) has become something of a cult favourite, “The Savage” as Croatian terror Babic is known thrilling fans with his 100-miles-an-hour approach. Last seen going to war with Adam Balski back in May, Babic has had his eye on the bridgerweight title for some time. Polish warrior Rozanski, four years older than Babic at 36, and currently unbeaten at 14-0(13) has not fought since he wiped out former WBC heavyweight title challenger Artur Szpilka in a round, also back in May of 2021.

The Babic-Rozanksi fight could be over with in something of a blur, or the two KO-hungry sluggers could find themselves engaged in a battle of attrition. One thing is sure though – this fight will not be boring. At all. But as far as whether or not the Babic-Rozanski fight helps the bridgerweight division gain additional appeal and interest as far as the paying fans are concerned, that’s a different story.