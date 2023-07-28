Showtime PPV undercard weights: Cruz – Cabrera & Donaire – Santiago

Isaac ‘Pitbull Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera and Nonito Donaire vs. Alejandro Santiago all made weight on Friday for their respective contests on the undercard of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) looked ready to take Cabrera’s head off tonight after the two weighed in for their WBA & WBC light title eliminator.

Pitbull Cruz, who has been campaigning like a politician for a rematch with Gervonta Davis, weighed in at 134.5 lbs, while his opponent Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 134.25 lb.

Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) is looking to get back to his winning ways and weighed in at 117.25 lbs for his fight against Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Santiago weighed in at 117.5 lbs.

Spence-Crawford undercard weigh-in results

– Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz 134.5 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 134.25

– Nonito Donaire 117.25 vs. Alexandro Santiago 117.5

– Yoenis Tellez 155.5 vs. Sergio García 155.5

– Steven Nelson 167.75 vs. Rowdy Legend 166.75

– José Salas Reyes 121.5 vs. Aston Palicte 123.5

“Pitbull Cruz against Giovanni Cabrera, where we saw him beat Gabe Flores, where he dropped him five seconds into the fight,” said Carson Mertz to Shawn Porter’s Youtube channel.

“Isaac Cruz has made quite a name by surviving the distance against Tank Davis. I get it. He’s an explosive enough fighter where I don’t think he needs to make his name off that, but that’s just something he keeps going back to. That annoys me to some extent.

“It should be a good fight. Cabrera is a come-forward type of fighter. I think a fighter that can give Cruz more trouble is more of a boxer.”

“I stand by it, but I don’t think that’s a fight that we’ll ever see again,” said Porter about a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz.

“I hope we don’t. Cruz & Tank,” said Mertz.

“I want him to clean him up,” said Anthony Brenagh about his desire to see Gervont destroy Pitbull Cruz in a rematch.

“If it does happen, fine. Two healthy hands and knock him out,” said Mertz. “Cruz wins. Cabrera is good, but I think he’s too much of a come-forward fighter, and I think Cruz is going to feast on that.

“Nonito, as long as he’s not fighting the Monster, he’s got a pretty good shot of winning the fight. We’ll see what he does. He’s fighting for one of the bantamweight titles that Inoue vacated in moving up. That’ll be a good fight,” said Mertz about the Nonito Donaire vs. Alejandro Santiago contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt that undisputed 118-lb undisputed champion Naoya Inoue recently vacated.

“Santiago is an okay fighter. He’s got some losses. He lost to Gary Antonio Russell.”