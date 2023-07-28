Showtime PPV weights: Spence vs. Crawford

A thin-looking IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence weighed in at 147 pounds, and the tired & drawn-looking WBO champ Terence Crawford came in at 146.8 lbs during today’s weigh-in for their undisputed championship contest for Saturday night’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s going to be interesting to see if the oddsmakers and the many fans that have chosen Crawford to win turn out to be right or if they were tricked by this fool’s gold, deceived into thinking he was the goods, but was never what they thought.

With the weigh-in behind them, Errol (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence (39-0, 30 KOs) can both rest & rehydrate before Saturday night’s fight. The Spence vs. Crawford event will be shown live on Showtime PPV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-feature, Isaac Cruz fights Giovanni Cabrera in a lightweight title eliminator.

Tarver favors Crawford over Spence

“He has all the champions over there. So if he’s the best trainer in this game, his fighter should be the favorite in this fight. This fight shouldn’t even be close if he’s going to have his man that ready and to do whatever,” said Antonio Tarver to Fighthype about Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James.

“You got to be fundamentally sound. You got to be cagey, too, you got to be very slick. You got to be unpredictable as a fighter. Yeah, Crawford is unpredictable. He can do more things. He’s shown that he can do more things, but guess what?

“Spence does one thing better than anybody, and that’s apply that pressure. He does that better than anybody in the world, but is that the game plan to beat Crawford, though? I don’t know.

“The best game plan might be to box. That might give him the best chance to win. But have they thought about that? Is that a thought process? I don’t know.

“As a trainer, you want to cover all the bases and expect everything. He [Derrick James] has a chance to prove he’s the best trainer in the game by the way Spence performs. He can prove he’s the best trainer in the world that night, depending on how Spence looks and how Spence goes about operating that night, making things look easier than they are.

“If these fighters [Spence & Crawford] are truly on another level, they’ll make it look like the easiest fight of their career by being sharp & ready. Separation from the greats. That’s what we want to see,” said Tarver.