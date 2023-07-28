Seniesa Estrada defeats Yudica – Boxing Results

East LA’s own Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) successfully retained her WBC/WBA minimumweight world titles, clinching a unanimous victory over former Argentinian world champ Leonela Yudica (19-2-3, 1 KO) on Friday night. This showdown took place at the Pearl Concert Theater, within the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. At 31, Estrada has now set her aim on achieving the status of an undisputed champion.

Estrada exhibited flexibility, alternating between orthodox and southpaw positions, and swiftly launching combos at Yudica. However, her offensive approach created openings for counterattacks as she attempted to close the gap.

Despite having a marginal reach advantage, Yudica countered Estrada’s approach with left hooks and direct punches as the fight progressed. Sensing the fight’s momentum shift, Estrada ramped up her offensive in the later rounds, delivering and absorbing punches in a seesaw exchange.

Securing scores of 97-93 across the board, Estrada held onto her unified titles.

Estrada stated, “I knew I needed a different approach for this fight. My opponent was elusive and not one to engage head-on. I had to outwit her using my footwork and feints, while managing to stay within range to land my punches and evade counterattacks. I did get countered, but that’s part of the game. I continue to assert my dominance in the division.

“I have Yokasta Valle in my sights. I’m the best in the division and I plan to prove that by taking her down. She might as well surrender her belts now, as our fight will not end well for her.”



Yudica sa the fight differently, saying, “I don’t agree with the scorecards. I’m certain that no one has struck her as hard as I have. She should show off her battered face if she disagrees. I put up a good fight and I didn’t deserve this outcome.”

Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) is closer to a world title shot following his triumph over Xavier Martinez (18-2, 12 KOs) by TKO in the seventh round, successfully defending his US WBC silver junior lightweight belt.

Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) pulled off a surprising majority decision win over U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight match.

In the junior welterweight division, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (10-0, 6 KOs) dominated Panamanian contender Cesar Francis (12-2, 7 KOs) leading to a fifth-round TKO.

Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs), a rising star in the junior lightweight division, knocked out ex-world champ Jonathan Romero (35-2, 19 KOs) within three rounds.



Subaru Murata (5-0, 5 KOs) in the junior featherweight division extended his knockout streak by defeating Juan Centeno (8-9-3, 1 KO).

Light heavyweight matchup between Dante Benjamin Jr. (7-0-1, 5 KOs) and William Langston (8-3-1, 5 KOs) resulted in a six-round majority draw.

Finally, former Team USA standout Charlie Sheehy (7-0, 5 KOs) emerged victorious in a lightweight match against Kaylyn Alfred (4-5-2) via a third-round TKO.