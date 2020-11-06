Should Leo Santa Cruz Retire? Carl Frampton Says So

Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton gave us two thrilling battles back in 2016 and 2017, with the two featherweights ending up even at one win each. The first fight was a modern day classic, with Frampton winning a close decision.

The rematch saw Santa Cruz box with a far smarter approach and style, this time picking up a close decision win himself. The rubber-match simply had to happen. Yet it never did, and now it seems unlikely to ever take place.

Frampton, speaking on his You Tube channel, said that after the nasty KO of The Year candidate knockout his former rival suffered at the hands of Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz should absolutely call it a career and retire.

“He should be proud of an amazing career, four weight world champion, but I don’t think he should fight again after a fight like that,” Frampton said of Santa Cruz. “I am sure he got paid a lot of money to fight Tank Davis. After a knockout like that I don’t think he should fight again.”

Of course, this is a decision proud Mexican warrior Santa Cruz has to make himself. Two losses do not instantly mean the end to a career, but then again the KO loss the 32-year-old suffered last Saturday was an especially brutal one.

Santa Cruz, 37-2-1(19) might never be the same fighter again if he does decide to box on. How much of his old punch resistance will he have retained?

We have no way of knowing, of course, and to repeat, the decision to retire must be Santa Cruz’ and nobody else’s. But maybe Frampton is right. Santa Cruz, who turned pro back in 2006, really does have a fine career to look back on. Fans will always remember Santa Cruz’ awesome actions fights with the likes of Cristian Mijares, Abner Mares and Frampton.

If he has fought his last fight, we fans must say thank you to Santa Cruz and wish him all the best in retirement. Santa Cruz has nothing else to prove, has he?