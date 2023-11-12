Shakur Stevenson expects Lomachenko to fight him after capturing WBC lightweight title

Shakur Stevenson says believes Vasily Lomachenko will want to fight him, possibly next, after he captures the vacant WBC lightweight title in his headliner against KO artist Edwin De Los Santos next Thursday, November 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) thinks that once he gets his hands on the WBC 135-lb belt, the title-hungry, highly ambitious Lomachenko will come running and will elect to fight him next.

If Shakur is wrong about Lomachenko agreeing to fight him, he can always face the likes of Raymond Muratalla or Frank Martin. Those two will gladly agree to fight him if wins the vacant WBA lightweight title.

Shakur was visibly annoyed at the recently beaten 35-year-old Lomachenko when he chose not to face him on the November 16th date on ESPN+, but Loma decided to take time off after his disappointing defeat against Devin Haney last May.

Stevenson said it was “weak” of the former three-division world champion Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) for not fighting him, and he was surprised by that.

Lomachenko is being talked about fighting George Kambosos Jr. next in a match-up that will create a lot of interest, especially in Australia.

It’s a fight where Loma won’t be massively outsized like he was when he fought Haney, who looked like a welterweight inside the ring the night of their battle. Kambosos is natural lightweight, and not one of those fighters that loses 20+ lbs to fight out of their weight class.

Shakur to box De Los Santos

Gareth A. Davies: “You’re fighting Edwin De Los Santos, the Dominican. What’s going to happen when the bell goes?” said Gareth to talkSport Boxing.

Shakur Stevenson: “He’s going to find out I’m the better southpaw. ‘Oh, this guy is not as easy to hit as all my other opponents. That’s what everybody realizes when they get out there in front of me.”

Gareth: “You’ve got perfect symmetry at the moment. 20-0 with 10 stoppages. Which one are you looking for this time?”

Shakur: “I’m not looking for the knockout. I’m not going in there and forcing it. I think that’s how bad performances happen, and upsets happen when you go in there looking for it. I’m going to box, and if it comes, it can definitely get like that.”

Gareth: “You’re regularly fighting twice a year. If you get your hand raised against De Los Santos. Obviously, Devin Haney has his fight with Regis Prograis at 140. Gervonta Davis is in the lightweight division. Is it Lomachenko next? Is Gervonta Davis next? What’s in your mind? What do you see in your crystal ball?”

Stevenson predicts Lomachenko will fight him

Shakur: “In my mind, in my crystal ball, I can see Lomachenko. Him having a reason to fight me once I get a strap around my waist. I can see Lomachenko. I think that’ll be a big fight.”

It would be a big fight if Lomachenko agreed to face Shakur, but will he do so? If Shakur fights defensively and spoils all night against De Los Santos, Lomachenko probably won’t fight him.

Gareth” What about Gervonta then? Do we wait for that to build?”

Shakur: “I don’t know. When it comes down to him making the phone call and me answering it. He’s the PPV superstar now. Whenever he’s ready, I’m ready. I’m ready to fight him next year.

“It could happen. My next fight could be against him. It’s all up to him. I can’t throw no offers out to the biggest star in boxing.”

Gareth: “You’ve always said it was a super fight, and the timing had to be right when we spoke about it. You always said that was one of the biggest fights in boxing, and the timing has to be right as well.”

Shakur: “Yeah, it is. I think that [Tank Davis] is the biggest fight you can make in the sport of boxing right now if you ask me. Tank is a special talent; he’s got skills out of this world. I’m a special talent. I’ve got greatness inside myself, too. I think that’s the best fight to make when it comes down to it.”

Gareth: “I like this list you came up with the other day. You are at #1 as the most skilled boxer in the world. Terence Crawford at #2, Naoya Inoue at #3, Gervonta at #4, and Tyson Fury at #5. No Usyk, no Canelo? Definitely those at #5?”

Shakur: “That’s all preference. Usyk is a hell of a fighter. I can’t take nothing away from him. I like all of those guys. One guy I missed from that list is Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. I like him a lot, too. I think he’s a hell of a fighter. If I miss Usyk and miss Canelo, it’s just my preference.”

Gareth: “The pound-for-pound list is always mythical, and it’s always difficult. It’s always a debate.”

Shakur: “Yeah, because you can’t make up a real pound-for-pound list because it’s a preference for everybody. Even for the people that goes up there and says, ‘We think this person is pound-for-pound #1, #2, #3, #4, and #5. Clearly, Bud [Crawford] is #1.

“As far as preference, those people are just picking their own list. They’re picking of who they feel is deserving of the pound-for-pound list. I want to be #1, and until I’m #1, I won’t stop. When you’re #1, they know you’re #1.”

Gareth: I’ve been saying for two years that you would go to #1. I’ve always said it to you. I’ve said it for two years. You’re headed there.”