Daniel Dubois To Face Jarrell Miller On December 23 Saudi Show?

Yet more news (or possible news if you like) regarding the upcoming December 23 card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ve heard how former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are both in the process of finalising a deal to appear on the card, with the two to box TBA, the big plan being for the two big-hitters to then face each other (finally) some time next year.

Now, according to a news piece from UK Boxing News, the word, according to sources, is that Daniel Dubois, 19-2(18) will make his ring return on the card. As per the news article from the website of the trade paper in the UK, Dubois will possibly face Jarrell Miller or Derek Chisora, with some other names that have not yet been confirmed also in the running.

While Dubois’ return is welcome (a lot of people felt “Dynamite” did indeed knock defending WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk down with a legit body shot, not a low blow, when the two fought back in August), the two names that have been put forth as possible opponents for Dubois are not exactly welcome.

In the case of Chisora, we have been asking (begging) for him to retire for years now, and against a young, big-punching fighter like Dubois, Chisora, 34-13(23) could see many more brain cells obliterated. While as far as convicted drugs cheat Miller is concerned, well, does “Big Baby” deserve to get a good payday, and does he deserve to appear on such a big card?

Plenty of fans feel Miller, 26-0-1(22) should have been banned for life for his multiple positive tests, yet here he is, perhaps on the verge of a big comeback opportunity (Miller has fought and won three times since his 2019 suspension). If it was down to either Miller or Chisora as far as who Dubois should fight next month, it’s likely most people would say Chisora, as faded as the 40 year old is.

Maybe it would be better if another name gets the call. But as for Dubois, he did box well at times in the Usyk fight, and some fans will be pleased to see him back in action before the end of 2023.