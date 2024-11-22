Shakur Questions De La Hoya on Zepeda Fight Delay

Shakur Stevenson took to social media to question promoter Oscar De La Hoya for why it took so long for William Zepeda to fight him. WBC lightweight champion Shakur told De La Hoya that he believes both of them are the reason the fight hasn’t happened.

Shakur is getting a little ahead of himself, believing that a fight between him and #1 ranked Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) is a sure thing for February 22nd in Riyadh because it might not happen. Zepeda has options, and he and De La Hoya may choose to fight one of the other champions at lightweight.

The boring style that Eddie Hearn-promoted Shakur has, and his lack of popularity makes him easy ignore for guys like Zepeda, who is arguably the most entertaining fighter in the 135-lb division.

Zepeda Calls The Shots

Not even Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or Abdullah Mason is as fun to watch as Zepeda because he averages over 100+ punches thrown per round and can throw over 1000 punches in a 12-round fight. Zepeda calls the shots in terms of which champion he wants to fight, not Shakur. He’s just another one of the many nameless, unpopular belt-holders in boxing and needs Zepeda to help him bring in fans to watch his next fight.

“So what’s Zepeda’s excuse for taking this long to fight me, Oscar DeLaHoya, because I think it’s both of you,” said Shakur Stevenson on social media, telling Golden Boy Promoter Oscar De La Hoya that he suspects that it’s him and William Zepeda that have been stalling on making the fight. “You’re praying I don’t get that fight, ain’t you? You know what I’m going do to him. You do not what is going to happen,” said Shakur Stevenson on X, talking about fans not wanting him to fight William Zepeda.

Zepeda defeated former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer by a 10-round split decision last Saturday at Latino Night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight appeared to be one-sided. If the judges had counted the body shots that Zepeda was landing, he would have won by a wide decision.

Final Punch Stats for Zepeda-Farmer

– William Zepeda: 259 of 778 punches thrown for 33.3%

– Tevin Farmer: 193 of 587 punches thrown for 32.9%