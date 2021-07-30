Sergey Kovalev ready to fight Canelo Alvarez in rematch for free

Sergey Kovalev says he’s ready to face Canelo Alvarez for free in a rematch for free, and he’s CERTAIN that he’ll beat him this time. The former IBF/WBA/WBO 175-lb champion Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) confesses that he wasn’t at his best when he lost to Canelo by an 11th round knockout on November 2nd, 2019.

Kovalev, 38, wants to show that he’s a better fighter than he was that night in 2019 when he was knocked cold, and he’s chomping at the bit to prove himself.

The fight was competitive between Canelo and Kovalev, but it doesn’t matter. Canelo has moved on and has kept his career alive by staying active in the last 20 months, while Kovalev has sat on the sidelines, doing nothing.

Kovalev reportedly made $12 million from his fight with Canelo, so you can hardly blame him for not keep his career afloat. Interestingly, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Kovalev’s net worth is $4 million.

If true, what happened to all the money he made from the Canelo fight? Is $4 million all that’s left for Kovalev after a year and a half?

Kovalev urges Canelo to give him a rematch

“Hey, Canelo! @canelo @goldenboy @klimasmanagement @main_events. First of all, I’ll be honest with yourself, and then let’s make a rematch if you are a real champ and want to prove that you are the best boxer in the world,” said Kovalev on Instagram.

“Right now, you have a lot of choices of boxers who want to fight you because of a lot of money. But I’m ready to fight you in our rematch just for free to approve that you got me when I was not in my best condition.

What Kovalev has going against him in his hopes for a rematch is a variety of things. First off, Sergey hasn’t fought since his loss to Canelo, and he clearly should have returned to the ring soon after his defeat.

It’s been 20 months since Kovalev last saw action, and that’s a lifetime for a boxer. More than anything, Kovalev’s inactivity hurts his virtually nonexistent chances of getting a second fight with Canelo. Secondly, Kovalev’s advanced age works against him in landing a rematch with Canelo.

Alvarez gains nothing fighting Kovalev again

There’s no upside for Canelo to be seen fighting a 38-year-old fighter, especially one he knocked out already and hasn’t shown the motivation to get back in the ring to resume his career.

Canelo will be fighting on September 18th, and he needs an opponent, but he wants to face title-holders, not inactive fighters.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol is a fighter that Canelo’s promoter Eddie Hearn is working to negotiate a fight with for the September date. Oddly enough, Caleb Plant still has an outside chance of getting the fight with Canelo for September 18th, but the time is running out for him.

“It’s for me is the most motivation fight in my life and my boxing career,” said Kovalev. “And I’m sure that I will get a victory under you. Let’s make this fight if you are the REAL man to happen this fight 🥊

P. S. I’m here! Just call me👊🏼”

Well, if Kovalev’s motivation was to fight Canelo again, he’s taken an odd approach to get the rematch.

If Kovalev wanted a rematch with Canelo, he had to dethrone WBA 175-lb champion Bivol or IBF/WBC unified champ Artur Beterbiev. He would be in the enviable catbird seat, waiting for his rematch.

Kovalev should make the most of what little time he has left in boxing by getting back in the gym and working his way to a title shot against one of the champions at 175. If Kovalev is having weight problems, he can move up to cruiserweight and try his luck in that division.