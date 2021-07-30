Vasily Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey on December 11th on Espn

Former lightweight world champions Vasily Lomachenko and Richard Commey are expected to face off on December 11thi on ESPN in a Top Rank promoted card. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of the Lomachenko vs. Commey fight for December.

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) is staying busy while he waits for undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to get freed up from his mandatory defense against George Kambosos Jr.

Fighting former IBF 135-lb champion Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) is an excellent way for Lomachenko to stay busy and sharpen up his game before he meets Teofimo to avenge his loss from last October.

This will be former three-division world champion Lomachenko’s second consecutive fight against one of Teofimo Lopez’s victims. In Loma’s last fight, he stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round on June 26th in Las Vegas. Nevada.

It’s doubtful that Lomachenko will do a better job of stopping Commey than Teofimo did, but he can still show the boxing fans that he can beat anyone Teo has defeated during his career.

That was a far better performance by Lomachenko defeating Nakatani than Teofimo had, who struggled to beat the Japanese warrior by a 12 round unanimous decision in July 2019.

“Per sources, Lomachenko likely will face former lightweight world titlist Richard Commey on Dec. 11. #boxing,” said @DanRafael1.

Teofimo destroyed Commey by a second round knockout in December 2019 in a fight in which Teo caught him cold with a big right hand and finished him right away. If not for that, it might have been a difficult fight for Teofimo because Commey can really punch.

Commey, 34, looked good in his last fight since his loss, defeating Jackson Marinez by a sixth round knockout last February.

Commey has the punching power to give Lomachenko something to think about, and he’s going to have to be careful against him. Lomachenko can’t let Commey land as frequently on him as Jose Pedraza, Luke Campbell, and Jorge Linares did.

He’s too big of a puncher for Lomachenko to allow him to get his shots off.

While some boxing fans might take issue with Lomachenko fighting another one of Teofimo’s former opponents, there’s not much else for him to fight at the moment. Lomachenko can’t get fights against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Jr, Teofimo, or Ryan Garcia at the moment.

Additionally, Lomachenko’s promoter Bob Arum hasn’t shown interest in matching him against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, given his lack of a fanbase.

A fight between Lomachenko and Haney needs time to build still. If Arum made that match-up now, it wouldn’t bring the money that it would later after Haney has been around for a while and established himself.