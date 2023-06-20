Battle Of Scottish Legends, Ricky Burns Vs. Willie Limond Set For September 1st In Glasgow

Two Scottish warriors who each gave us some terrific action in their day will collide, in what may well be the final fight for both men on September 1st. Today, at a press conference in Glasgow, the Ricky Burns-Willie Limond fight was formally announced. The fight will take place in Glasgow, this where former WBO super-featherweight, WBO lightweight, and WBA light-welterweight champion Burns said he always wanted his final fight to take place.

Burns, 44-8-1(16) is now 40 years old, and he last saw action in December of 2021, this when he returned to the ring following a two-year absence, Burns beating Emiliano Dominguez via unanimous decision. Throughout his career, Burns fought the best, including Michael Gomez, Roman Martinez, Michael Katsidis, Kevin Mitchell, Raymundo Beltran, and Terence Crawford. In all, Burns has engaged in 13 world title fights.

Limond, aged 44, and currently 42-5(13) last boxed in May of last year, this a return fight for the former British and Commonwealth lightweight champion, Limond picking up a win over a 3-6-2 fighter. During his career, Limond faced big names such as Amir Khan (Limond famously decking Khan for a “long count”), Alex Arthur, Anthony Crolla, and Erik Morales.

Now, these two Scottish warriors will come together in what will be a big night in Glasgow. Both men showed mutual respect at today’s presser, with both men sharing a few jokes. But rest assured, it will be all business on fight night. Both men may be past their best, but pride will be on the line when they fight. Neither man will want to exit the sport off the back of a loss.

Who has more left at this point in time, Limond or Burns? Who knows? Burns has been in some real wars, yet he has never been stopped. Limond has had his share of tough fights, and he has been stopped some four times.

Burns is the bigger, more famous name, but Limond has wanted this fight for some time. Together, these two veterans might just put on a great action fight.