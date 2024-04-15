Scottish Warrior Willie Limond Dies After Suffering A Seizure

In sad and shocking news, it has been reported that Scottish ring warrior Willie Limond has died at the young age of just 45.

Limond was left fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a seizure last week and he was tragically unable to make a recovery.

Our sincere condolences go out to Willie’s family and friends at this time.

The 45 year old, who last boxed in September of last year when he was stopped by fellow Scot Ricky Burns, was found in an unresponsive state in his car on Saturday. Rushed to the hospital, a friend of the fighter’s said Limond was “in a really bad way.”

Limond fought numerous big names during his often thrilling ring career, Erik Morales and Amir Khan among them, and he was actually in training for another fight. Despite being 45 years of age and having been stopped by fellow veteran Burns, Limond wanted one more go, and he was set to face Joe Laws in Glasgow on May 3rd. Now, sadly, Limond has lost his life.

A real fan-favourite in his heyday, Limond was a gutsy fighter who always gave his all.

Famously, Limond decked Khan when they fought back in 2007, with Khan coming back to win the thriller in the eighth round. Mexican legend Morales stopped Limond in the sixth round in 2010. Limond won the European Union title at super featherweight, and also the Commonwealth lightweight title and the WBU lightweight title, with Limond also winning the British title at light-welterweight.

Limond finished his fighting career with a 42-6(13) pro record. Again, we are all shocked and upset by this terrible news.

Tributes have already been quite literally pouring in and they are expected to continue doing so for some time.