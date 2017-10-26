Sam Sexton’s trainer refutes David Haye’s claims of offering the British champ “career-high pay day” to defend against Joe Joyce

Immediately after 2016 Olympic gold medal winner Joe Joyce had won his ambitiously matched pro debut, against experienced pro Ian Lewison, David Haye stated how his fighter would be capable of defeating reigning British heavyweight champ Sam Sexton, 24-3(9) in his very next fight.

Joyce, looking to be moved fast at age 32, could fight David Allen next instead, and Haye says he hopes either Sexton or Allen agrees to fight his new star next, ideally on the under-card of Haye-Bellew II on December 17. But Sexton’s trainer, Graham Everett, in speaking with Eastern Daily Press, says Haye’s claims of offering Sexton a “career-high pay day” are false.





“Not true,” Everett said of Haye’s alleged offer and of not hearing back from Team-Sexton. “They are not in a position to be telling anybody what to do. The next move is very important for Sam, obviously. There are lots of options and a lot of possibilities and when the time is right we’ll sit down and talk about it, but we mustn’t forget that Sam only won the title a few weeks ago. I know that David Haye’s priority is his fighter, but if they want to fight Sam it is going to cost them a lot of money. If they want to jump the queue they are going to have to get their cheque book out.”

Joyce looked good, very good in spots, against Lewison last week, winning via eighth round stoppage, and Haye is not alone in believing his fighter is more than capable of fighting for, and winning, the British title already. Sexton – who won the British title at age 33 with a gruelling decision win over Gary Cornish on October 6 – is very experienced and has been around for some time and fans would certainly be interested in seeing the recently crowned British champ face the recent addition to the pro ranks. But how much will the fight cost Haye’s promotional group?

Another absolutely mouth-watering fight to think about for the near future is one that would pit Joyce against unbeaten 20 year old KO sensation Daniel Dubois. That really is a prospect worth thinking about. Just who is the best heavyweight in Britain right now? It could be fun finding out over the next few months.