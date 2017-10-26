Should Golovkin-Canelo II take place somewhere other than Las Vegas?

Middleweight king Gennady Golovkin signed a promotional deal with Tecate earlier this week, as his promoter Tom Loeffler tweeted. GGG and Loeffler were in Dallas to sign the deal and, according to Loeffler, to scout possible venues for Triple-G’s next fight.

Of course all fans hope and anticipate that Golovkin’s next fight will be a return showdown with Canelo Alvarez. This one is a rematch that simply has to happen, and the last we heard, it is being targeted for May of 2018. But where should the return super -fight take place?





Nobody was happy with the drawn verdict that was handed in at the conclusion of September’s fight, and as much criticism as one particular judge received, a number of fight fans suggested that the result we all witnessed was a direct result of the fight being held in Las Vegas.

‘Canelo will not lose in Vegas,’ some fans said, pointing the finger at corruption. Does Canelo enjoy “home” advantage when he fights in Vegas, despite the fact that he is a Mexican? People have claimed so, insisting that the big draw, the hugely popular fighter who generates many millions of dollars in Sin City, will get the benefit of the doubt in anything approaching a close fight ( and GGG-CANELO was close even if most fans had Golovkin as a definite winner ).

So maybe it will turn out to be a good thing if TEAM GGG found a suitable venue in Dallas earlier this week. Maybe we will see GGG-CANELO II go down in a monstrous stadium in the home of The Cowboys. And maybe there will be no cries of “hometown judging” at the conclusion of the rematch, whoever wins (unless, heaven forbid, we get another draw)?

As big as GGG-Canelo II is, maybe a venue that can accommodate many more thousands of fans than the biggest Vegas boxing venues are capable of doing is needed.

And Tecate is a great beer besides! GGG certainly has good taste.