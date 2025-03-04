Ryan Garcia’s ‘Fatal Fury’ Mission: Deliver Knockout, Prove Readiness for Haney Rematch

Ryan Garcia says he will be fully “focused” and do his job by knocking out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their welterweight clash in the main Fatal Fury event on May 2nd in New York City. The two fighters spoke today at the kickoff press conference.

Tune-up or Trap?

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs). This fight is to help get Garcia ready for his rematch with Devin Haney in October. It’s a tune-up and it’s expected to be easy. You never know. Rolly can punch, and we’ve seen Garcia quit in his fight against Gervonta Davis when hurt to the body in the seventh round in 2023.

Garcia is coming off a 13-month layoff for this fight, but he feels it won’t be a problem. He’s still going to have to take some big shots from Romero in the fight for him to get the victory. Rolly isn’t the type that falls apart in the early rounds. He’ll be out there long enough to land some bombs on Ryan, and if he can’t handle it, it’s going to mess up plans for the Haney rematch.

Rolly is coming into this fight with a 2-2 record in his last four fights, and he’s desperate to take advantage of this opportunity. If he can upset, Ryan, he’ll keep his career going a little while longer, and guarantee himself a nice payday in the rematch.