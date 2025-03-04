Ryan Garcia’s ‘Fatal Fury’ Mission: Deliver Knockout, Prove Readiness for Haney Rematch By ESB - 03/04/2025 - Comments Ryan Garcia says he will be fully “focused” and do his job by knocking out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their welterweight clash in the main Fatal Fury event on May 2nd in New York City. The two fighters spoke today at the kickoff press conference. Tune-up or Trap? Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs). This fight is to help get Garcia ready for his rematch with Devin Haney in October. It’s a tune-up and it’s expected to be easy. You never know. Rolly can punch, and we’ve seen Garcia quit in his fight against Gervonta Davis when hurt to the body in the seventh round in 2023. Garcia is coming off a 13-month layoff for this fight, but he feels it won’t be a problem. He’s still going to have to take some big shots from Romero in the fight for him to get the victory. Rolly isn’t the type that falls apart in the early rounds. He’ll be out there long enough to land some bombs on Ryan, and if he can’t handle it, it’s going to mess up plans for the Haney rematch. Rolly is coming into this fight with a 2-2 record in his last four fights, and he’s desperate to take advantage of this opportunity. If he can upset, Ryan, he’ll keep his career going a little while longer, and guarantee himself a nice payday in the rematch. “You’re going to get me focused and I’m going to knock out Rolly Romero,” said Ryan Garcia to iFL TV when asked what can fans expect from him in his fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 2nd. “I don’t have any bad blood with him. I’m here to do my job and set up that rematch [with Devin Haney]. I’m not overlooking him at all. I know he’s coming to fight. It’s a big opportunity on the main stage,” said Ryan Garcia during today’s Fatal Fury press conference. “I got to be sharp and prepared.” “We’re going to make it a big fight, and we’re going to make it one of the biggest fights in U.S history. That’s for sure,” said Rolly Romero. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: No Acceptance: Haney Blames Garcia’s PEDs, Not His Own Performance, For Crushing DefeatRyan Garcia Predicts Crushing Knockout of ‘Flawed’ Rolando Romero, Citing Weakened ChinLive Stream: ‘Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves’—Times Square Turns Into A Battlefield On May 2nd! No Acceptance: Haney Blames Garcia’s PEDs, Not His Own Performance, For Crushing DefeatRyan Garcia Predicts Crushing Knockout of ‘Flawed’ Rolando Romero, Citing Weakened ChinLive Stream: ‘Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves’—Times Square Turns Into A Battlefield On May 2nd! Boxing News | Ryan Garcia’s ‘Fatal Fury’ Mission: Deliver Knockout, Prove Readiness for Haney Rematch Last Updated on 03/04/2025