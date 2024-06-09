Ryan Garcia’s Arrest: A Downward Spiral for the Rising Star?

Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for felony vandalism in Beverly Hills for causing approximately $15,000 in damage.

According to ESPN, Garcia, 25, wearing a motorcycle helmet, was cuffed up and placed in custody at 5:45 p.m. Based on reports, Ryan caused damage in his hotel room and hallways. It’s unknown what was the cause that led him to do this.

Medical Evaluation and Intoxication Allegations

After Ryan’s arrest, he was later transferred from the Beverly Hills police department to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to his reporting he had a medical problem. There were reports that Ryan may have been intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

There was talk on social media that Ryan Garcia had predicted something bad would happen to him on June 8th, and sure enough, this was an accurate prediction.

“Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia might also be charged with public intoxication,” said Mike Coppinger.

It’s obviously a bad situation for the superstar Garcia, who is coming off a career-best victory over Devin Haney on April 20th in a headliner on DAZN PPV.

The victory had catapulted Ryan to the top of the sport in terms of popularity for U.S fighters, but things have gone downhill since with him testing positive for the banned PED Ostarine.

Now this arrest last Saturday further complicates things, creating a black cloud over Ryan’s career. Some fans now comparing him to Adrien Broner, whose once promising career evaporated in 2013 after he became famous.

Bill Haney’s Reaction

“They say Ryan was arrested with a motorcycle helmet on upstairs, crashing into a couch at the Waldorf Astoria,” said Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney, on social media, reacting to Ryan Garcia’s arrest in Beverly Hills. “They say Ryan was bumping into s*** throughout the hallways.”

There are some fans who wonder if Ryan will be able to come back from the problems that he’s dealing with. It’s not just the arrest and the PED issue. His mother is reportedly ill, and that’s a further stress for the young star on top of what he’s going through.