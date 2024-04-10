Ryan Garcia Warns: Tank Davis’ Popularity Could Fade Without Big Fights

Ryan Garcia predicts Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ popularity will dim if he’s not fighting anyone that the fans want to see him against.

The Problem: Tank’s Protected Path

What Ryan is talking about is the way Tank Davis’ management has protected him his entire 11-year career, matching him exclusively against non-risky opposition, where he was always the favorite with little chance of losing. That management style of careful match-making continues to this day.

Garcia predicts WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis’ title defense against Frank Martin on June 22nd on Amazon Prime Video PPV won’t do good numbers because fans don’t want to see that fight.

The Dream Fights Fans Demand

Ryan says the guys that Tank needs to fight are him and Devin Haney. Fans also want to see Tank Davis fight these guys:

– Vasily Lomachenko

– Shakur Stevenson

– Subriel Matias

– Teofimo Lopez

– William Zepeda

Garcia’s Warning: “You’re Not That Special”

“I’m not even worried about Tank no more. Tank has got to be worried about us. Tank is going to fall off because he thinks playing that cool bull **** works. Nobody thinks that’s cool anymore. You got to be vocal. You got to be ready for that smoke,” said Ryan Garcia on social media about Gervonta Davis.

“If you’re not ready to fight, we’re going to forget about you because Gervonta Davis, you’re not that special. If you don’t fight nobody is going to watch you. Facts,” said Ryan. “Sooner or later, you’re going to have to fight people.

“Nobody is going to really want to watch that,” said Ryan about Tank Davis’ fight against Frank Martin on June 22nd on Amazon Prime Video PPV. “You’re going to see his numbers are not going to be good against Frank. I guarantee you.

The $30 Million Fight

“You can lie all you want. I know he has a lot of fans out there that fake his numbers. It ain’t going to be good. I guarantee you that it’s not. He’s going to have to see one of us. If it’s not me, it’s going to be somebody else.

“He has to fight me because it’s the only way he’s going to make $30 million in one night,” said Ryan about Tank.

Unfortunately, Tank Davis will undermine his chances of getting a rematch with Ryan Garcia by insisting on playing the A-side game and demanding the same weight stipulations that he got last time he fought him in 2023.

Tank will likely want a catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause, with the secondary weight check to be in the evening on fight night.

None of that will be agreed on by Ryan, so Tank will be back to where he is now, fighting less popular fighters like Frank Martin, Hector Garcia, and Rolly Romero.