Ryan Garcia Wants to Take Devin Haney’s 0 the Second Time

Ryan Garcia is fixing to take Devin Haney’s 0 from him a second time, training for the rematch, which is bound to happen soon. Garcia says he wants to beat Haney once and for all and leave no doubt the second time. In other words, Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) intends to knock out Haney to finish the job he started last April.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) hasn’t said when he wants to return to action, but it’s likely that he’ll wait until Ryan’s suspension ends in April to fight him next. There’s too much money on the table for Haney to fight someone else and not look good or perhaps even lose.

Until then, Haney and Ryan should continue building their rematch with the drama of the lawsuit and whatnot. Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, needs to keep with his trash-talking videos because they’re priceless when he’s focusing on Ryan and not the junk that he was talking about the other day, praising Jake Paul.

“I’m training every day so that when Devin Haney wants that fade again. We already beat his a** one time. If we do it twice, there’s no debating anymore,” said Ryan Garcia to Cool Kicks about wanting a rematch with Devin Haney.

Some fans wonder whether Haney has been traumatized by the beating he took from Ryan, because he’s not been vocal ever since. You got to wonder if Ryan knocked some spark out of Haney, leaving him wracked with self-doubt and not the same fighter he’d been before that that 12 round loss last April.

“The day of the fight, he was a pound heavier than me, so there’s no excuse. He also took $1.5 million dollars because I missed weight. Once you take the money, shut the f*** up. He’ a Diddy man. There aren’t no party like a Diddy party. I guess we know that for sure now, him and his daddy.