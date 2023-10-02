Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte on December 2nd in San Antonio, Texas

Ryan Garcia (23-1,19 KOs) faces Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) on December 2nd on regular DAZN at the 40,000-seat Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s a big venue that Golden Boy has booked for the Garcia-Duarte fight, which suggests that they’re counting on Ryan to pull in a large amount of fans. We’ll see if Ryan is able to do that because his opponent isn’t a household name, even in his native Mexico.

Boxing fans will be glad to know that Ryan Garcia’s fight with Duarte won’t be on DAZN PPV, as this is not the type of opponent to ask people to pay.

Ryan is a popular fighter, but he needs to be fighting recognizable opponents and not guys with an inflated resume like Duarte. However, you can’t rule out an upset because Ryan Garcia’s punch resistance is low when it comes to body shots, and his offense is one-dimensional, consisting of the left hook smash that he uses.

Ryan has a new trainer, Derrick James, but it’s questionable whether he’ll be able to make enough improvements in his game for him to be one of the top fighters at 140 in a true sense. Yeah, Ryan can be skillfully maneuvered into big-money fights, but he’s not going to win any of them unless he makes major improvements.

The 27-year-old Duarte will be moving up from the 135-lb division to be Ryan’s opponent in this showcase-level fight. It’s unclear why Golden Boy is matching Ryan against a lightweight rather than someone from the 140-lb division.

If Ryan is ever going to get acclimated to the light welterweight division, he’s got to get his feet wet there because he’s not going to be ready when he’s thrown in with one of the top dogs, which is what Golden Boy has planned for him next February.

Duarte’s last eight opponents:

D’Angelo Keyes

Alex Martin

Javier Franco – *(36-26-6,17 KOs)

Mark Bernaldez

Fernando Daniel Cancino

Iram Rodriguez Resendiz

Guillermo Avila Godinez

Andres Garcia

GBP CEO Oscar De Hoya confirmed the news to ESPN today about the 25-year-old Ryan’s next fight against Mexico’s

“Here you have a guy [Duarte] who’s coming off 11 KOs in a row,” De Le Hoya said. “There’s a guy who’s a power puncher who’s going to come forward and make Ryan fight. It’s the proper fight after a knockout loss to Gervonta.”

Yeah, Duarte has 11 straight wins, but fans would be hard-pressed to identify who these fighters are because they are largely unknowns.

His ten-year-old resume is littered with obscure guys, so it’s not impressive that Ryan is fighting him rather than at least a fringe-level contender from the 140-lb division.

Ryan made $30 million for his recent fight against Gervonta Davis, and to earn that massive payday, Kingryan’s best wins were against these fighters:

Luke Campbell

Javier Fortuna

Emmanuel Tagoe

Francisco Fonseca

Romero Duno

Duarte has fought on a couple of Golden Boy’s cards on DAZN, beating Alex Martin & Mark Bernaldez, the only two notable fighters on his ten-year resume.