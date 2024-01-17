Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Ramirez: A Risky Leap or High-Reward Gamble For KingRy?

Oscar De La Hoya says Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Ramirez is “getting close to happening. WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is out of the picture, De La Hoya confirms, having “Priced himself out” for the chance to face Kingry.

On social media, hardcore boxing fans are reacting favorably to the news of Ryan and the former WBC & WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) potentially fighting next, as this is a better fighter than Rolly, a guy with real talent and Olympic pedigree.

The Danger Zone

Ramirez is an advanced fighter you usually wouldn’t throw a novice like Ryan Garcia in with unless you were in the gambling move because it’s too dangerous.

For De La Hoya, this is the type of risk-taking opponent he would have fought in his career, but he was a different type of talent than Ryan.

If Ryan turns his back on Ramirez using his clumsy Philly shell defense, he’ll get knocked out, and there won’t be a referee to protect him from getting clobbered, as we saw in his fight against Oscar Duarte.

Ryan can’t make mistakes against Ramirez because he’ll capitalize on them in a heartbeat and chop him down quickly. This fighter would give Devin Haney problems because his game is polished.

The only question is, will Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) choose not to take the fight with Ramirez once he finds out how talented this guy is because this guy is one of the best fighters in the 140-lb division.

Scars of Defeat

Ramirez’s only loss was a close decision to Josh Taylor in 2021, and he would have won that fight if he hadn’t dropped with sneaky shots, one of them coming after he was coming out of a clinch. If you take away those two knockdowns, Ramirez easily won. He was a better fighter than Taylor.

Ramirez wants to get back on top once again to capture a belt after going belt-less for the last two years since his defeat to Taylor. Ramirez’s main problem is that he hasn’t been active enough, fighting just twice, defeating Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza.

Looking like @RyanGarcia vs jose Ramirez is getting close and happening. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) January 17, 2024