Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe this Saturday, April 9th in 139-lb catchweight fight on DAZN

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) headlines this Saturday, April 9th against #7 WBC lightweight contender Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) in a catchweight fight at 139 lbs on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The fight card will be streamed on DAZN starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The fight marks the first action for the popular 23-year-old King Ry Garcia since his victory over Luke Campbell in January 2021.

Tagoe, 33, has enough power, experience and toughness in his game where he could beat Ryan if he’s slipped a notch due to his 15 monthes out of the ring.

Even if Ryan was in top form, Tagoe would be a tough opponent for him. Obviously, Golden Boy Promotions likely would have preferred matching King Ry against a softer opponent than Tagoe, but with him fighting in the main event on DAZN, he had to fight a quality top 10 contender.

With the fight taking place at 139 pounds, there are questions about whether Ryan Garcia’s days of campaigning in the 135-lb division are at an end.

It’s likely that Ryan will do whatever he can to delay the move up to 140 because that would effectively be throwing him in the ocean with the many sharks that will take advantage of the vulnerability Luke Campbell exposed.

If the 139-lb catchweight means that we’ll no longer be seeing Ryan fight in the lightweight division, that brings up serious questions about viability in the light-welterweight class.

Ryan was dropped hard by Campbell in his last fight, and this guy was not one of the big punchers at 135.

For Ryan to survive in the 140lb division against killers like Teofimo Lopez, Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda, and Jose Ramirez, he’s going to need to toughen up in a hurry.

“If I tell you something it’s something that I’m going to do because I don’t want anybody to call me a liar or shame me,” said Emmanuel Tagoe to Thaboxingvoice on his fight with Ryan Garcia on Saturday night on DAZN.

“If the knockout come, I knockout Ryan Garcia. If the knockout not come, I beat Ryan Garcia. Everybody can see that I beat him,” continued Tagoe.

“I don’t bring excuse after this fight because everything is okay. For me, I fight for a long time. Ryan Garcia, I don’t think he fights for a long time. I don’t like excuse on the table after this fight for Ryan Garcia.

“I think boxer-puncher,” said Tagoe when asked if he’s a boxer or a puncher. “I’m aggressive, counter puncher, and I do everything in boxing. I don’t watch Ryan Garcia [past fights] because if you fight me, you fight with a different plan,” said Tagoe.