Ryan Garcia Vows To KO Luke Campbell “Within Three Rounds”

The Ryan Garcia Vs. Luke Campbell lightweight elimination bout is now set for January 2, and the unbeaten Garcia sees only one outcome: himself emerging victorious by KO. And Garcia, who feels he is the best of the young fighters currently working in the talent-rich 135 pound division, and will go on to become the superstar of the division, has predicted a quick KO win over British southpaw Campbell.

Speaking with Kevin Hart on the Cold As Balls show, Garcia said he will take Campbell out “within three rounds.”

“This fight is gonna be the biggest fight of my life so far,” Garcia said. “This is gonna put me on that level where I get that respect. I think this fight will solidify me as probably one of the best in the world right now. I know I’m gonna beat Luke Campbell and knock him out within three rounds, and I’m very, very, very sure of that, 100 percent sure.”

It would be some impressive statement from Garcia if he managed to do this. 33 year old Campbell has never been stopped at 20-3(16) and he of course took Vasyl Lomachenko the full 12 rounds in his last fight, this back in August (and Campbell has said he “put a dent” in Loma in that fight, this aiding Teofimo Lopez in his winning fight with “The Matrix.”) Campbell believes he has too much experience for 22 year old Garcia, 20-0(17) and that he will be the one scoring the KO victory in the first big fight of 2021.

Campbell has undeniably been in with the better opposition; by far – the Lomachenko and Jorge Linares fights seeing the Olympic gold medal winner pick up a ton of experience. This fight is the biggest test yet for Garcia and he may find it tougher than he thinks it will be.

The pick here is for Garcia to win, likely on points. Again, a win inside three rounds would be hugely impressive. Can Garcia do it? And if so, what kind of a thrilling fight can we expect to see if/when Garcia fights Devin Haney for the WBC lightweight strap? Exciting times for the 135 pound division.



