Ryan Garcia Sets His Sights on Teofimo After Haney: “That’s My Next One”

Ryan Garcia is already planning his next fight after he beats WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney in their 12-round headliner on DAZN.

Kingry’s post-fight plan is to take on WBO 140-lb champ Teofimo Lopez next in what would be a unification, dual network contest if it comes off, and it would be an interesting one for the fans.

Teofimo and Rolly: The Untouchables

The timing of Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) wanting to fight Teofimo isn’t ideal, given the Top Rank-promoted fighter’s recent controversial win over Jamaine Ortiz last Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Fans on social media overwhelmingly saw Teofimo losing that fight and being gifted by the Nevada judges, who seemingly gave him the victory just by coming forward, throwing almost nothing.

Ryan could do a lot better than Teofimo if he defeats Haney. A rematch with Haney or another fight with Gervonta Davis would make much more sense than facing Teofimo.

Teofimo’s controversial win against Jamaine puts him at the bottom of the hierarchy of champions at 140, sitting alongside WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. They’re two of a kind and not worthy of Ryan Garcia fighting if he’s coming off a massive victory over Haney. Teofimo and Rolly would be the untouchables.

Eyes on the Prize and Then Some

“After I beat Haney, I’d kind of like to fight Teofimo. I think that’s my next one,” said Ryan Garcia to Jack Alter’s channel on what he wants to do after he beats Devin Haney.

Trying to negotiate a fight with Teofimo could prove to be impossible for Ryan, especially if his fight with Haney generates a ton of PPV buys on DAZN. Any offers made by Ryan and his promoters at Golden Boy to the Top Rank-promoted Teofimo would surely be rejected by him, as he’s got a reputation for being impossible to negotiate with.

“We’re going to break the Internet even more,” said Kingry on the fan reaction after he dethrones WBC light welterweight champion Haney on April 20th.

Shots Fired at Haney

“He’s weak when he gets touched. He remembers what I did to him,” Ryan said in his amateur fights with Devin.

“I barely know what he did. He doesn’t even hit hard. He won by points, and when I won, he got f**** up. There’s a difference. When I hit him, I had his a** rocked many times,” said Garcia.