Tszyu Targets Crawford Fight, But Thurman Stands in the Way

Tim Tszyu says he still wants to fight Terence Crawford after he faces Keith Thurman next month in their headliner on Amazon Prime PPV on March 30th.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) doesn’t want to overlook the former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs), but he can’t help thinking about a fight with the unbeaten Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), who he’d been in negotiations with before the fight with ‘One Time’ was offered to him.

Crawford could be unavailable for a while if undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez selects him for his next opponent on May 4th. If not, Tszyu will certainly target him next if he gets past the 35-year-old Thurman.

Eyes on the Undefeated Prize

“There have been talks between us. And I give Crawford all respect. He’ll fight anyone,” Tszyu said about Crawford to Fox Sports. “But I also see him as being beatable.”

“A lot is going on. It could be Crawford, Errol Spence, whichever one is easiest to make. That’s why this upcoming fight means so much. I win, and the possibilities are endless.”

That would be interesting to see Tszyu fighting Errol Spence next, but it would be better if the Texas native fought someone to show that he’s still got something left after his loss last July to Crawford. Spence looked shot in that fight.

Shots Fired & Questions Raised

“Comfort, I think. I mean, where is his drive? These guys make a few bucks, get some attention, and everything changes. They aren’t as hungry anymore. But me, I’m never content. Never satisfied. Which isn’t exactly the best thing in life, either,” said Tszyu about Thurman being inactive for 29 months.

Most fans believe that the millions Thurman made from his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2019 destroyed his ambition, causing him to sit inactive, enjoying his money, buying stuff, and not wanting to return to work like normal folk who work for a living.

“His money runs out. If that happens, maybe he’s back because, clearly, it’s all about money for him. Not legacy. But there is unfinished business between us, so he does need to sort his s… out,” said Tszyu when asked if he thinks Jermell Charlo will ever fight again.

Jermell Charlo last fought in September against Canelo Alvarez, so he’s not in the same boat as Thurman yet, but we’ll see.