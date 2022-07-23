Ryan Garcia Seemingly Doing All He Can To Get Fight With Tank Davis

“Any Weight, Any Time, Any Place”

As fans know, Ryan Garcia immediately called out Gervonta Davis after his impressive stoppage win over Javier Fortuna this past Saturday. But “KingRy” said he would like the fight to take place at 140 pounds. Well, Floyd Mayweather, who looks after Tank, responded, saying in no uncertain terms that the fight would have to be at 135, not 140.

This might have killed the fight, or at least made it seriously less likely, but now, in responding to Mayweather’s response, Garcia tweeted the following:

“It’s any weight any time any place, there’s your answer Floyd, oh yeah and you can get it too if you want,” Garcia wrote. Before later adding: “Let’s hear the excuse now???”

So we fans now await Mayweather’s latest response. But it sure seems Garcia, unbeaten at 23-0(19) is doing all he can to secure his first super-fight. There is nobody out there who doesn’t want to see this fight, and now that Garcia has said he will take the fight at “any weight,” which of course means Garcia is agreeable to the 135 pound stipulation Mayweather made (and you’ve got to love Garcia for calling out 45 year old Mayweather; who, interestingly enough, teased us a short while ago with the possibility of him returning for a “real” fight, if he is paid the tune of “at least $200 million”).

So what will Tank’s response be? Does the unbeaten, at 27-0(25), southpaw want this fight, and if so, does he want it as much as Garcia really, honestly, absolutely seems to want it? To repeat: we fans sure want it, and credit to Garcia for trying his best to give it to us.

But will it happen, or will there instead be “an excuse” from Tank and Floyd? There shouldn’t be. Two superb talents at or approaching their prime, with both men feeling they are the best of the best. Let’s get it on – at 135. Garcia has whacked the ball firmly back into Tank/Mayweather’s court, hasn’t he!