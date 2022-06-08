Ryan Garcia says Tank Davis is next after Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia spent virtually the entire press conference on Tuesday talking about him wanting to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next, and almost making no mention of his opponent Javier Fortuna.

It was a strange press conference, given Ryan’s entire focus on talking about Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) incessantly. When you devote an entire press conference to talking about Tank, a fighter you’re not facing in your immediate next fight, that’s a red flag.

Ryan might have made a mistake by mentioning Tank because his track record is incredibly poor when it comes to calling out upper-tier fighters.

For some reason, Ryan has a habit of looking past his scheduled opponents and talking up other fights instead of keeping his focus on the task at hand.

The way that Ryan is spending so much time talking up a fight against WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis, it comes across like he’s desperately needy for a serious cash-out fight.

It doesn’t matter if Ryan were to be easily destroyed by Tank because the money he’ll get for that fight will likely match his net worth of $10 million. There’s money to be made for Ryan, but the fans are the ones that will lose because he has no shot at beating a fighter as talented as Tank.

The way Ryan looked in his last two fights against Emmanuel Tagoe and Luke Campbell, he’s likely going to lose if he fights any of the good lightweights like Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, or Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) still must beat Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) on July 16th in their headliner on DAZN at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. If Ryan loses that fight, he can forget about fighting Tank in 2022.

“After, I’m going to go after Tank and I’m going to go beat his a***,” said Ryan Garcia during Tuesday’s press conference for his fight against Javier Fortuna on July 16th.

There aren’t too many boxing fans that actually believe that Ryan will beat Tank. They just see this as a money grab on Ryan’s part and view it as a pathetic rip-off.

“Obviously, I don’t want to look past Fortuna too much, but that’s all I want. That’s all I see. I don’t care about anybody else right now,” said Ryan about him wanting to fight Gervonta Davis next.

“The fans want it, I’m sure of that, and I want it. He [Tank] was screaming at me all last fight, ‘I’m next. So be a man of your word, let it be next.

“I don’t want hear nothing else. I don’t want to hear nobody else’s name. I don’t care about that. I care about Gervonta Davis. Bring it on. That’s who I want,” said Ryan.