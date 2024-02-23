Ryan Garcia Pushes for Vegas Showdown, Clashing Over Haney Fight Location

Ryan Garcia says he wants his fight with Devin Haney to take place at the MGM in Las Vegas, not at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 20th.

Garcia says he’s “doing everything” to get his fight with WBC light welterweight champion Haney to be moved to Las Vegas, as he feels that’s the place it deserves.

Ryan wants the fight relocated to Vegas, and the network and the promoters may need to give him his wish if they don’t want the star of the event to be upset.

“This is an MGM Vegas Fight”

“This is a MGM Vegas fight, doing everything we can to bring this to Vegas and giving this fight what it deserves!!!” said Ryan Garcia on X, talking about wanting his fight to be moved to Las Vegas.

With Ryan’s huge star power, he might just get his way if he pushes hard enough to have his fight against Haney moved from New York to Las Vegas. It’s unclear if it’s too late to move the fight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to the MGM in Vegas.

If the MGM is already booked for the April 20th date, Ryan might need to settle for fighting in New York in his title fight against WBC 140-lb champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs).

Ryan should have been more involved from the get-go, telling his promoters at Golden Boy that he absolutely wanted the fight with Haney to be staged in Las Vegas because if he had made that part of the condition for taking the fight, they would have likely given him his wish.

Whether the fight would have been on April 20th or at a later date is unknown. It would depend on what was available for that date in Vegas.

Will Garcia’s Star Power Prevail?

Ryan is the star of this PPV event on DAZN and is the guy that the promoters and network must please. Haney is just a belt-holder and is basically hitching a ride on Ryan’s coattails, taking advantage of the 11 million social media followers that he has to sell their fight with.