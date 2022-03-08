Ryan Garcia needs to fight on the inside says Sergio Mora

Sergio Mora says he wants Ryan Garcia’s new coach Joe Goosen to teach him to fight on the inside and be dirty at times with his opposition. The unbeaten lightweight contender Ryan, 23, recently dumped famous trainer Eddy Reynoso because he didn’t have the time for him.

It’s unknown why Mora thinks it would be a good idea for the lanky 5’10” Ryan Garcia to give up his height and reach to fight his shorter opponents on the inside. Mora didn’t fight inside during his career, so why does he want Ryan to do what he couldn’t do?

That sounds like a wacky idea that would take years and years for Ryan to learn, and by the time he does, his career would be effectively over. Whatever.

Ryan will be coming off a year and a half layoff next month to face fringe contender Emmanuel Targoe (32-1, 15 KOs) live on DAZN on April 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This fight could potentially lead to Ryan getting a title shot against four-belt lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. later this year, provided the Australian defeats his next opponent on June 4th in the maiden defense of his newly won straps.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) is expected to face WBC champion Devin Haney for the undisputed championship in Melbourne, Australia.

“He needs to show Ryan Garcia how to fight on the inside,” Sergio Mora said to DAZN’s JABS about King Ry’s new coach Goosen, who was brought in as the replacement for Eddy Reynoso.

“Joe Goossen is great at training fighters who fight on the inside, big left hooks, long jabs. You want to bang on the inside.

“We know what Ryan Garcia can do on the outside with the vicious jab, the left hand, but we want to see him get dirty. We haven’t seen him get dirty on the inside.

“We know he can get knocked down; he has courage; I want to see what he does against the elite in the second half of the fight,” said Mora.

It’s a dumb idea for Ryan, a guy that dealt with mental issues in 2021, to transform his game to that of an inside fighter suddenly.

If Ryan were mentally tough and willing to deal with the setbacks that he would go through in changing his fighting style, I would say go ahead with Mora’s advice about becoming an inside fighter.

Fighting on the inside would take away Ryan’s primary weapon, his left hook. It seems like a great idea if the plan is to wreck Ryan’s career, but otherwise, he should stick with what got him to where he is now.