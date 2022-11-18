Ryan Garcia has power to beat Tank Davis on April 15th

Ryan Garcia will be the underdog against WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their announced fight on April 15th on DAZN & SHOWTIME pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Still, he’s got the power to upset Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) if the fight comes off.

With Tank and Ryan both expected to take tune-up before meeting up on April 15th, there’s a chance that something could go wrong for one of them in terms of injuries or perhaps a loss that could foil the plans for them to meet on this date.

Assuming this fight goes down as planned, Ryan will have a decent chance of pulling off the upset if Tank is as hittable as he’s shown in his recent fights against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, and Leo Santa Cruz.

“I left the [Javier] Fortuna fight intrigued. Ryan is a pretty basic b boxer, and I won’t say everything that he does and does not do because I feel like I would be exposing everything that he has and everything that he doesn’t have,” said Shawn Porter to K.O. Artist Sports about Ryan Garcia and his fight against Gervonta Davis on April 15th.

“I think he has one tempo and one way of operating, but the power that he has and the power that he believes in, I’m starting to believe in. I’m intrigued.

“Is it as real as you’re saying it is, or is it these guys that you’re in the ring with? I don’t know. When he touched Fortuna a couple of times, and Fortuna stopped moving, that’s an indication that you’ve done something to make somebody uncomfortable to get then out of what they do well and what they wanted to do.

“The way that he knocked out Fortuna, I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I’m saying that because if it is real, I give him a legitimate chance against Tank Davis. Tank is my #1 at 135.

“I find it hard to see anybody beating Tank, but at the same time, I think there are some very, very competitive fights out there. I think there are some competitive fights that he could lose if he doesn’t operate the way he can.

“With Tank and Ryan specifically, and I’m not saying that Ryan only has power, but I’m very intrigued with that hook about the timing and the velocity.

“All those scientific words. You can put all those scientific words on that hook. Something about it. We could see him thinking when he fought Fortuna, which was a really good sign that you’re starting to develop more.

“While I would pick Tank, I’d be watching to see what Ryan can do. I was watching the fight, and Ryan made an adjustment and started throwing a wide right hand as opposed to just a straight right hand and landed it and clocked Fortuna.

“You could see that he was thinking and was a little more comfortable in there, which is a good sign if you want to take on somebody like Tank Davis,” said Porter.