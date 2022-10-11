Ryan Garcia – Gervonta Davis A “Done Deal” According To Garcia’s Tweet

We’ve recently seen a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua collapse, and we have also heard how things hit a snag as far as the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence fight getting over the line this year. And fans were further disappointed a few days ago when it looked like the talked-of clash between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis would not get done.

But now there seems to be some good, optimistic news. Insider reported how the two sides were in “deep talks” last week, while Garcia posted a tweet very early this morning (UK time) – with the simple message being: “Done deal.”

Also Davis posted a tweet with the word “done” written, although Tank has since deleted the tweet. So, is this fight one we will actually get to see? Unless Garcia has jumped the gun, then maybe we will indeed (although Davis is set for that court appearance in December, this for his well-documented hit-and-run incident of 2020, and if he’s convicted this could obviously curtail the fight). It would of course be great – and surprising – if this superb match-up got done. Davis is as we know with Mayweather Promotions, while Garcia is with Golden Boy. Needless to say, these two rival promotional outfits do not exactly send each other Christmas cards. But maybe a deal can be done. Maybe a deal HAS been done.

Garcia, 23-0(19) seems to really want this fight, while there is no reason to believe Davis, 27-0(25) doesn’t want it. Let’s hope there is some real substance to Garcia’s tweet from earlier today.

Meanwhile, Eric Gomez of Golden Boy had the following to say to Metro.co.uk a while back:

“We are always open. We are willing to work with everybody. We don’t have any closed doors. We are hopeful. If Gervonta really wants the fight he is going to have to push his people. Like Ryan pushed us. I don’t know for sure (if Davis does want the fight). He says all the right things. I don’t know him personally but you have to take his word for it, that he is being sincere.”

Again, here’s hoping. This fight could be special.