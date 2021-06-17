Ryan Garcia fight annoucement coming soon

Ryan Garcia has beaten his anxiety problem and he’s no ready to return to the ring to resume his career as one of the top 135-pounders in the world.

Despite this setback, Golden Boy Promotions still hopes to turn Ryan Garcia into a major star in the sport.

Ryan has the power, hand speed, and talent to become a superstar, but it’s unclear whether he can do it internally. Garcia has made a small fortune early, and sometimes early success can hurt a fighter’s career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan’s net worth is $10 million, and that’s without even winning a world title. Ryan has a fortune of $10M and lives in a huge house, and he can retire without worry.

Until his recent episode with anxiety, interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan had been scheduled to battle Javier Fortuna on July 9th. Unfortunately, that fight was canceled, so Ryan and his promoters at Golden Boy will need to find another opponent.

On social media, King Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) said he’ll be making an announcement “soon” for his next fight. Ryan, 22, isn’t hinting who he’ll be facing, but it’s safe to say it won’t be WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney.

The fans want to see Ryan battle Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) for his title because they believe he ducked him after earning the WBC mandatory spot with a seventh-round knockout against Luke Campbell last January in a WBC lightweight title eliminator.

Ryan has the punching power to beat anyone in the division, but he needs to begin fighting the elite-level guys so he can prove it. That’s one reason why fans are eager to see Ryan battle Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, and Vasily Lomachenko.

Announcement for fight coming soon — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 16, 2021

Golden Boy Promotions will probably ease Ryan back into competition slowly rather than throwing him in with a tough contender right away.

If Ryan is still having anxiety issues, it wouldn’t be a good idea to have him fight someone like Jorge Linares.

Safe options for Ryan Garcia’s next fight:

Richard Commey

Rolly Romero

Isaac Cruz Gonzalez

Francisco Vargas

Yvan Mendy

Denys Berinchyk

Commey would be an excellent choice for Ryan to fight next, but it’s doubtful that Golden Boy will agree to that fight. The way that Ryan was dropped hard by Luke Campbell last January, it might be too risky to have him face a puncher like Commey.