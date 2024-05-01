Ryan Garcia Fails Drug Test, Ostarine Found in Pre- and Post-Fight Samples

Devin Haney’s career is suddenly looking bright today with the news of Ryan Garcia’s victory over him clouded with suspicion following reports of Kingry failing tests pre and post-fight showing the presence of a banned performance-enhancing drug [PED], Ostarine, and Norandrosterone for their fight on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. If those reports are confirmed, it would mean Ryan was stacking.

That ain’t good news for Ryan (25-1, 20 KOs), who is on his victory lap, being celebrated like royalty after his dominating three-knockdown, 12-round majority decision win over WBC light welterweight champion Haney on DAZN PPV last month.

Haney and his dad, Bill, had already bashed Ryan for coming in overweight at 3.2 lbs at the weigh-in, and they felt that helped him win the fight. But now, this is completely different with Ryan testing positive for a PED, which for Devin and Bill, gives them a free pass for losing unless Kingry can prove that he used a supplement contaminated with that product.

Dan Rafael Reports Positive Tests

Boxing expert Dan Rafael has broke the news of Ryan’s positive tests, stating “Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight,” said Dan Rafael on X.

“Failed for Ostarine in 2 urine tests on April 19 & post-fight April 20. April 19 sample also (from VADA letter) “screened positive but was not confirmed for 19-Norandrosterone pending IRMS analysis currently being run.”

Ryan is denying that he intentionally used anything, and he’s blaming it on a supplement that he was using. On social media, Ryan, in a light-hearted manner, was singing to the supplement, thanking it for helping him beat Devin Haney, and saying he’s NOT going to give him a rematch.

Haney obviously is going to push for a second fight and likely use Ryan’s positive test to encourage the boxing public to mount a pressure campaign to force him to fight him again.

That’s all Haney can do because Ryan didn’t dethrone him because he came overweight, so the WBC is helpless to force a second fight. Even if they were in a position to force a second fight, Ryan would likely laugh at them and ignore their requests.

Haney looked so bad that a rematch wouldn’t make a difference, and it would trap Ryan in a fight that won’t make him as much money as he could make fighting Gervonta Davis or Errol Spence.