De La Hoya Questions Canelo’s Durability: “He’s Walking on Quicksand”

Oscar De La Hoya gave a critical assessment of Canelo Alvarez in how he’s aged, and ready to be dethroned by the young star Jaime Munguia this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya was surrounded by the media today at the end of today’s final press conference, giving his views on how the 33-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), having physically aged and no longer the fighter that he once was.

De La Hoya had angered Canelo during the press conference by reminding the media how Golden Boy had built him, and how he’d failed two drug tests years ago. Munguia was going to step in for him during that time to fight Gennadiy Golovkin.

Age, War Wounds, and Munguia’s Youth

“I do know that he’s walking on quicksand now. I do know that injuries are catching up to him. I do know he’s an old 33-years-old,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to the media, talking about Canelo Alvarez after today’s final press conference for Alvarez’s fight against Jaime Munguia on Saturday.

The aging that De La Hoya is talking about is with Canelo’s knees and shoulder, which have given him problems.

“In boxing, you can be old even at 25 depending on the wars you’ve been in. Just like me. I was old at 30. It depends on your lifestyle. I think Jaime Munguia’s youth and the stars being aligned [for him to win].

The Controversy That Won’t Fade

“I just go by what the truth was and that was he failed to drug tests,” said De La Hoya about Canelo. “That’s what I’m going by and that’s what happened. I’m not an investigator. I’m not someone that is going to go and find out exactly what happened. Did he take the beef or not? All I know is on paper, he failed two drug tests.”