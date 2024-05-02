Canelo vs. Munguia: Mora Predicts A War

Former world champion Sergio Mora predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia will be a “war” on Saturday night in their fight in Las Vegas.

Mora believes Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) will be at his best early in the contest when he’s fresh and Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is starting slow. But as the rounds go on, Mora expects Canelo to take over and wear Munguia down to force a stoppage.

It’s going to be hard for Canelo to knock out Munguia because he’s got an excellent chin and has never been knocked down before during his career. However, he has been hurt by Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

If those guys were able to hurt Munguia, Canelo would also, and he could stop him. Canelo will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Munguia on Amazon Prime Video PPV and DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and costs $89.99.

“He knocked out Plant in the tenth round. The first half of the fight is going to be intense. Munguia has a chance, but in the second half of the fight, you have to give the edge to the more experienced Canelo,” said Sergio Mora to Sean Zittel. “It’s going to be a war. I don’t see this as being nothing but a war.

Chinks in Munguia’s Defense

“Munguia, we know he’s susceptible defensively. We also know he can take a big punch. I think the body is going to be the trick. I saw ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan hurt Munguia to the body, and rock him upstairs as well.

Canelo will have to be busy for him to hurt Munguia because he’s not going to knock him out if he’s pacing himself for fear of gassing out. When Munguiss was hurt against O’Sullivan and Derevyanchenko, he quickly recovered despite being hit a lot.

“If Canelo hits Munguia like that, it’s going to be a different story. The first half of the fight, Munguia has a chance, and in the second half of the fight, that’s when Canelo’s experience kicks in,” said Mora.

“He was forced to do it. The fans pushed him in that direction,” said Mora on why Canelo is fighting Munguia. “It took a long time to fight Erislandy Lara. It took him a long time to fight Gennadiy Golovkin. He fought him three times.”