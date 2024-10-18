Ryan Garcia Explains Why Devin Haney Lost

Ryan Garcia posted a long, detailed reason for why Devin Haney lost their fight on April 20th, and it had nothing to do with PEDs. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) says that the left hook that he nailed Haney within 30 seconds of the fight hurt him.

Garcia says Bill Haney is in “denial about the loss” his son, Devin, suffered, and that’s why he’ll continue to suffer defeats. He points out that Haney couldn’t block his left hook, which he hit him repeatedly with throughout their fight.

Kingry dropped Haney three times, and he was within an eyelash of being knocked out in the seventh round in their headliner at he Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On Thursday, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya fired back at Bill Haney over his lawsuit and his complaints about the money he thought should have game in for the Haney-Garcia fight on April 20th. De La Hoya pointed out that the fight generated only 300,000 PPV buys.

It wasn’t the huge success people had thought it would be, which isn’t surprising. Haney’s previous fight against Regis Prograis reportedly generated only 50,000 buys on DAZN pay-per-view. Haney isn’t a PPV draw. Golden Boy should have recognized Haney isn’t a PPV draw and chosen a more popular fighter like Teofimo Lopez to match Ryan Garcia up against.

If Ryan and De La Hoya want to pursue a rematch against Haney, they shouldn’t be under the illusion that the second fight will generate big numbers because that’s not likely to happen. Haney has been inactive since his loss, and his stock has plummeted.