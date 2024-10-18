Bob Arum Reacts to IBF Ordering Artur Beterbiev vs. Michael Eifert

Promoter Bob Arum is furious about the IBF ordering undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to defend his IBF belt against little-known mandatory Michael Eifert next. Arum feels that it’s silly for the International Boxing Federation to order Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) to a “non-entity” Eifert (13-1, 5 KOs) just to hold onto his IBF belt so soon after Beterbiev’s victory over Dmitry Bivol last Saturday night in Riyadh.

Arum didn’t mention whether Beterbiev would vacate his IBF title or offer a step aside to the 26-year-old German Eifert. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh wants to put together a rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol to clear up what some fans felt was a controversial decision from last weekend.

It’s unclear if Turki will go through with that plan or target a bigger fight for Beterbiev against Canelo or Benavidez. While fans are interested in seeing a rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol, they would change their minds if Canelo or Benavidez were offered as potential options for Artur.

The Top Rank promoter Arum prefers that Beterbiev fight one of these three next:

– Canelo Alvarez

– Dmitry Bivol

– David Benavidez

“It’s totally insane. It’s like a burden to be undisputed. I mean, the idea that you have to fight some non-entity to keep your title after you’ve won the biggest fight of your career seems crazy to me. This is ludicrous. They say, ‘These are our rules.’ Well, change the rules,” said Bob Arum to @UncrownedCombat

Arum didn’t say which of those three that he would ideally want Beterbiev to fight next, but it’s likely Canelo because that’s a fight that would me massive in the U.S in would generate a lot of PPV buys.

A rematch with the Matchroom-promoted Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) won’t be as interesting because he was running all night against Beterbiev, trying to survive. He made it very boring. Hearn promotes Bivol but has a dull style compared to Canelo and David Benavidez.