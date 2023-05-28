Ryan Garcia agrees to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next

Ryan Garcia took to social media on Saturday to accept the title shot offer made to him by Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for his WBA light welterweight belt.

If Ryan can get his paws on Rolly’s WBA 140-lb title, he can transmute that strap into a rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and get another $15 million payday.

Ryan must get the WBA belt so that he can use it as fish bait to lure the big king mackerel fish Gervonta into fighting him again because, without a strap, Kingry won’t get that rematch. It’s pretty obvious the whole scheme behind Ryan taking Rolly up on his offer to fight him for his tainted WBA 140-lb belt.

This is the fight that Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, recently talked about wanting Kingry to take after his seventh round knockout loss to Gervonta Davis last April.

It makes sense for De La Hoya to match the 24-year-old Ryan Garcia against Rolly because he’s easily the weakest of the four champions at 140.

Putting Ryan in with one of these three champions would likely result in his career being finished off for good: Regis Prograis, Subriel Matias, and Josh Taylor.

Rolly immediately called out Ryan after winning the vacant WBA light welterweight title with a ninth round knockout victory over Ismael Barroso on May 13th.

After getting a taste of big money in his sixth round knockout loss to Grvonta Davis last year, Rolly only wants PPV-level fights, and a clash against Ryan accomplishes that goal.

At this point, Rolly is only focused on making money and is not interested in the sporting side.

Okay rollies you asked for it Let’s get it 🥊🥊 This one is for barroso — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 27, 2023

It’s a little surprising that Ryan is also in the same boat, but his recent loss to Tank Davis was obviously an eye-opener for him, destroying whatever ambition he may have had.

Given that Ryan had never fought anyone quality-level before his fight with Tank, his career was likely a sham. In other words, he was little more than a social media influencer posing as a boxer looking for a big cash-out fight against a big name, which he finally got with his mega-money bout against Tank.

De La Hoya must make this fight for Ryan now against Rolly because if he faces one of the contenders or the talented champions at 140, he’ll lose again, and the potential for a big-money rematch with Tank Davis will evaporate.