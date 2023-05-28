Prograis power similar to Spence says Kenneth Sims Jr

Kenneth Sims Jr says WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has similar power to unified 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr.

Sims Jr, who fights at 140, describes Prograis’ power as a thudding type that is similar to Spence’s, which could be why he has such a high percentage of knockouts on his resume. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is one of the best punchers at 140, and many fans view him as the #1 guy in the division today.

Prograis, who recently signed a multi-fight contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, is defending his WBC 140-lb title next month on June 17th against Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) on DAZN at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez both passed up on the chance to fight Prograis.

“I know Regis. We used to spar a lot. That’s a hard question to ask me because every time someone asks me, I don’t know how to answer it,” said Kenneth Sims Jr to Fight Hub TV when asked how hard WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis punches.

“Young boxer, this isn’t something to brag about, but I think I can take a really good punch, so power doesn’t really bother me. He has different type of power. Regis has kind of like Errol Spence. Errol Spence and Regis have kind of the same kind of power.

“It’s a beat you down type of power. Not like Ryan Garcia has got. One-punch, like, ‘Pow,’ your out. I think Regis’ power is different than that. Nah,” said Sims Jr when asked if he’s sparred Spence before.

“I sparred Regis. I sparred Crawford a lot. I think Teo [Lopez] gives Regis problems. Let’s give Teo his props. He’s super athletic I think he’s more athletic on the back foot. He likes to react. I think that’s why [Sandor] Martin gave him trouble. Teo likes to react, and Martin was making him move back first.

“I think Regis will give him [Teofimo] trouble begins Regis is rough, and I think he’ll try to make it rough for him. As of late, I would have to favor Regis [over Teofimo].

“No, not really because Bud is like my big brother, and Errol, we were in the amateurs together and we’re cool. If I had to pick to cheer for somebody, I would pick Bud. That’s my boy.

“The first time I met Bud was at an amateur tournament and he was cool. He’s one of the coolest boxers I’ve ever met. It helped me a lot. It helped me get smarter in the ring. It helped me learn some stuff about myself about the level I’m supposed to be at,” said Sims Jr when asked how his sparring was with Crawford.

“He helps me after sparring. He tells me, ‘You were doing this good.’ He’ll tell me what I need to do better. Sparring him is like an experience. Being around him in the gym is an experience, just seeing how he works.

“I think he’s smart, and he’s super competitive. He doesn’t want to lose at nothing at all ever, no matter what it is,” said Sims.