Russ Anber: “The belly button is the line for a low blow. Anything below that is a low blow”

The boxing world was treated to a great fight between Alexander Usyk and Daniel Dubois yeserday, concluding in a nine-round stoppage win for Usyk. Expert trainer and Usyk cutman Russ Anber took some time to speak about the controversy surrounding the low blow with Pro Boxing Fans.

“What did you make of the stoppage?” Anber’s sentiments were clear:

“I think it was a master class performance. It was a game effort all around by Dubois. He did what he had to do; he came to throw punches. But, in the end, he was just up against a better fighter. That’s not to say Dubois didn’t put up a good fight. He tried, he did his best. But Usyk demonstrated why he’s a champion. He’s just that great. I said it before at the weigh-in and interviews: the rounds were competitive, but Usyk had to work for them. It was not a cakewalk by any means.”

The Controversial Low Blow

Frank Warren and Dubois’ team are clamoring for a rematch, citing an alleged low blow that many believe changed the momentum of the fight. When it comes to the rules, Anber was explicit:

“The belly button is the line for a low blow, plain and simple. Anything below that is a low blow, whether it’s in the bladder, the testicles, on the hips or the leg. There’s no ‘yeah, but it wasn’t that bad.’ No, it’s not okay. Take a shot from Daniel Dubois, a 235-pound monster, right in your bladder—there’s no muscle there to absorb the blow. So, come on, it’s laughable that instead of giving Usyk credit for his performance, there’s this talk of a rematch based on a claim of a low blow. It’s not okay.”

Anber was incredulous that this was even a point of contention. Why cast a shadow over a clean win with such an argument? Aren’t the rules clear enough?

The Corner’s Dilemma

When asked about what transpired in the corner after the low blow, Anber revealed that the real challenge wasn’t just the physical pain Usyk had to endure, but the adjustment to their game plan:

“It’s not just about the physical pain Usyk had to deal with. It’s how we had to adjust our battle plan midway. Usyk was hitting his stride, setting his pace, and then boom! The low blow occurs. Dubois is resting while Usyk is writhing in pain. That’s a complete momentum shift, and that bothers me. It’s why I argued for a two-point deduction.”

The Tyson Fury Question

The interview couldn’t end without touching on what the future holds for the heavyweight division. Specifically, does Tyson Fury take the fight against Alexander Usyk next?

“Why wouldn’t he want to take the fight? Tyson Fury is a warrior; why wouldn’t he want to cement his legacy as the Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world? I can’t fathom why fighting Usyk wouldn’t be at the top of his list.”

It begs the question: why indeed? What’s stopping Fury from seeking out this challenge, from putting his name in the history books as one of the greats?