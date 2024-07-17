Roy Jones Jr. Praises Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford as Boxing’s Elite

Roy Jones Jr. believes Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford are two of the best fighters in the sport now.

The former multi-weight world champion Jones Jr. feels that Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) is a special talent because he can set a fighter up and then utilize his Mike Tyson-like power to knock them out.

The criticism fans and the media have about Tank Davis is his body of work is limited because he’s not fought the kind of opposition yet that would show how good he is. Tank’s best wins have come against Ryan Garcia, Frank Martin, and Isaac Cruz.

Terence Crawford is in the same boat. He only has a win over Errol Spence, who was shot to pieces, and little else. He’s never fought a killer like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez or Dmitry Bivol. Crawford has been too busy playing it safe.

“One of the best ones out there. He’s really one of the pound-for-pound best ones out of the coop,” Roy Jones Jr. said to All the Smoke Fight about Gervonta Davis.

Power-wise, Tank Davis is one of the best fighters, but he can be outboxed, and his resume is limited. He’s about to fight Vasily Lomachenko in November, which will give him a nice win. But he should have fought Lomachenko five years ago instead of now.

“He can punch, but he also can box. Some that can punch can’t box. He can box, he can punch, he can move laterally,” said Jones Jr. about Tank Davis.

We haven’t seen Tank Box for a full twelve rounds to show that it’s for real.

“He can do whatever he needs to do as a southpaw to get the job done, and that’s saying a lot because not many guys can do that today,” said Jones Jr.

“Gervonta and Terence Crawford are two of the best right now because of their setup game,” said Jones Jr.