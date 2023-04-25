Rolly Romero labels Gervonta Davis “face of boxing,” no interest in Shakur Stevenson fight

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is now the “face of boxing” after his victory over Ryan Garcia last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

By labeling him ‘the face of boxing, Rolly means that Tank Davis is the most famous fighter in the sport, not necessarily the best, because he still hasn’t proven himself against the elite at 135 or 140.

Beating Ryan Garcia and Rolly, arguably the top wins on Gervonta’s nine-year resume. Neither guy is in the league of Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Regis Prograis, Subriel Matias, and Josh Taylor.

“They’re both going to happen,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype when asked if he’ll get a rematch with Gervonta Davis and fight Ryan Garcia. “Y’all going to have to see. I got my plans.

“Congratulations, you’re the face of boxing,” said Rolly when asked if he had a message for Tank Davis. “Gervonta Davis is the face of boxing. He earned it.

“I have no interest in answering those questions because they do not align to anything important or relevant in the boxing world,” said Rolly when asked if he thinks Tank would beat Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson.

“They don’t align to anything important in the boxing world and in my boxing world. I’m over here with Al Haymon and PBC. They do not strike my mind at all. I don’t care about them and nor does the boxing world,” said an angry-sounding Rolly, who was not interested in speaking about Shakur or Haney.

“I don’t care about them. They’re not in my weight division. I’m indifferent toward them and their careers. I don’t care about them.

“I already fought him [Gervonta], and I’d like to fight him again, but it’s a different mindset now. His highest-selling fight by far was me up until Ryan. Ain’t nobody a better s**t talker in boxing than me?

“Ain’t nobody can promote a fight like me. Ain’t nobody. I singlehandedly carried a whole promotion on my back. My back still hurts from that. I ain’t going to lie. Tank was actually the one promoting the fight with him and Ryan.

“Tank was actually the last one that was promoting the last fight with him and Ryan. Tank did a good job promoting it. He actually tried. But when it was me, I singlehandedly did that s**t. That s**t was hard, but I did it, and I had a good time, too.

“Y’all will see. You’re too much in a rush for everything,” said Rolly when asked if we’ll see a trash-talking version of him for his eventual rematch with Gervonta.

“On May 13th, I’m fighting Ismael Barroso. That’s all that matters to me right now, becoming a world champion. I don’t care about anybody else or anyone else. When it’s time for me to fight them, it’s time for me to beat the s**t out of them,” said Rolly.