Robert Garcia’s Warning to Haney: ‘Jose Will Hurt Him’ – Trainer Confident Ramirez’s Power Will Overwhelm Post-Garcia Ring Rust

Jose Ramirez’s trainer, Robert Garcia, says he will hurt Devin Haney when he connects with one of his big shots in their co-feature fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

The Year Off

Robert believes that this will be the “best version” of Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and not a depleted or ring-rusty one after the beating he took against Ryan Garcia and the subsequent year off. However, there’s a good chance that the combination of those factors will leave Haney a lesser fighter than the one that existed in the past.

Haney chose to take a year off after his loss to Garcia, and that wasn’t the smartest thing for him to do. Some believe that Devin chose to because he was afraid of getting beaten and then losing out on his opportunity for the big payday against Kingry.

If this was Haney’s reason for sitting on the shelf, he made a mistake because Turki Alalshikh hinted last week that the results of the May 2nd fights would determine the matches that will be made in October. This was likely code for Haney, Ryan, and Teofimo Lopez needing to win their fights for them to have a chance of the big ones in October.