Robert Garcia's Warning to Haney: 'Jose Will Hurt Him' – Trainer Confident Ramirez's Power Will Overwhelm Post-Garcia Ring Rust By Tim Compton - 03/17/2025 - Comments Jose Ramirez's trainer, Robert Garcia, says he will hurt Devin Haney when he connects with one of his big shots in their co-feature fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City. The Year Off Robert believes that this will be the "best version" of Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and not a depleted or ring-rusty one after the beating he took against Ryan Garcia and the subsequent year off. However, there's a good chance that the combination of those factors will leave Haney a lesser fighter than the one that existed in the past. Haney chose to take a year off after his loss to Garcia, and that wasn't the smartest thing for him to do. Some believe that Devin chose to because he was afraid of getting beaten and then losing out on his opportunity for the big payday against Kingry. If this was Haney's reason for sitting on the shelf, he made a mistake because Turki Alalshikh hinted last week that the results of the May 2nd fights would determine the matches that will be made in October. This was likely code for Haney, Ryan, and Teofimo Lopez needing to win their fights for them to have a chance of the big ones in October. "Devin Haney is coming off a pretty brutal loss. We've got to take advantage of it. We got to go out there and do our job," said trainer Robert Garcia to Little Giant Boxing about Jose Ramirez's fight against Devin Haney on May 2nd in New York City. "Jose is getting ready to fight the best Devin Haney out there. We're getting ready to go out and surprise the world. He [Ramirez] has to perform. That's a fight that decides what he's going to do after. He's training hard. He's going to go out there and fight like a true warrior. He has to. I think Jose will hurt him. "I want to say that we're facing the best Haney out there. Jose is big and strong. They're both about the same height. So, they're both big and strong. It's going to be a bad a** fight at 147," said Robert.