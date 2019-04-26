Robert Easter Jr. & Rances Barthelemy Weigh In Results & Quotes

Easter And Barthelemy Clash For WBA Lightweight Title Tomorrow At 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Live On SHOWTIME®





WBA Lightweight World Title – 12 Rounds

Robert Easter – 133 ¾ lbs

Rances Barthelemy – 135 lbs

Referee: Kenny Bayless; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Eric Cheek (Nev.), Glenn Trowbridge (Nev.)

WBC Super Lightweight Title Eliminator – 10 Rounds

Viktor Postol – 139 ½ lbs

Mohamed Mimoune – 138 ½ lbs

Referee: Robert Byrd; Judges: Robert Hoyle (Nev.); Patricia Morse Jarman (Nev.); Benoit Roussel (Canada)

Heavyweight Attraction – 10 Rounds

Efe Ajagba – 241 lbs

Michael Wallisch – 242 ½ lbs

Referee: Tony Weeks; Judges: Adalaide Byrd (Nev.); Lisa Giampa (Nev.); Ricardo Ocasio (Nev.)

With big changes in their respective corners, former world champions Robert Easter Jr. and Rances Barthelemy will rely on the services of new but familiar head trainers as they clash for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title tomorrow on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Robert Easter Sr. is back in his son’s corner as head trainer after Robert Jr. teamed up with Kevin Cunningham in his attempt to unify the division last summer against Mikey Garcia. Cuba’s Barthelemy has enlisted the services of childhood hero Joel Casamayor as his head trainer after working with the former Cuban world champion in an assistant’s role in past fights.

Easter and Barthelemy discuss the impact of these changes and their mindset approaching this must-win matchup in separate SHOWTIME Sports video features that will air tomorrow during the SHOWTIME telecast.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will also feature former super lightweight champion Viktor Postol taking on France’s Mohamed Mimoune in a WBC Super Lightweight Title Eliminator, while rising heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba looks to remain unbeaten against once-beaten German Michael Wallisch in a 10-round heavyweight attraction.

Former lightweight world champion Robert “E-Bunny” Easter Jr. hosted a media day in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio Thursday and was joined by the Easter Bunny ahead of Sunday’s holiday. Easter will face former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, April 27 live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Easter discussed his upcoming matchup before posing for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Here is what Easter had to say Thursday:

ROBERT EASTER JR.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work this training camp. We’ve been grinding every day. We went hard on the strength and conditioning, I’ve been swimming and doing everything possible to be in top shape.

“Most importantly me and my dad have been getting back on track. We had a little break after the last fight but now we’ve both got our timing down and ready for April 27.

“I train for every fight like it’s a big fight. This time, it really is a big fight. I train hard for every fight, no exceptions.

“I expect Rances to come out and fight. He’s an awkward, crafty fighter who likes to put up a fight. It’s not really about what I expect from him though, it’s about what I’m going to do in there. It’s going to be my tempo.

“It’s big for me to fight for a title and it’s something I put myself in position for with the way I’ve always fought. If I don’t get the knockout, I’m going to beat him down for 12 rounds.

“I’ve always been a tall guy for this division and I’m ready to show everyone that I’m still trouble for anyone out there.

“I got the ‘Bunny’ nickname from my dad. Because both of our last names are Easter, you just cut it down to E-Bunny and that’s me. I’m excited to spend a little time not training on Easter Sunday with my family.”