Ring Magazine Online Poll Predicts Bad News For Yordenis Ugas…

Just One Expert Picking Ugas Over Spence

Whenever there’s a big fight, the folks at Ring Magazine and website ask experts to contribute to their online poll, giving their picks on who wins. This time it’s the Errol Spence Vs. Yordenis Ugas welterweight unification showdown, which will take place in Texas on Saturday night. With three belts on the line, WBA (super), IBF and WBC, there will be plenty at stake.

Ugas, 27-4(12) and Spence 27-0(21) will battle it out for welterweight supremacy (with only Terence Crawford still to be conquered by Saturday’s winner, this fight we all hope coming next) and fans, experts and fellow fighters are anticipating an engrossing contest.

But who wins?

Well, if the poll of 20 experts up at RingTV.com is to be believed, Spence will win, via decision, either wide or close. Of the 20 experts polled, just one is picking Ugas to get the victory – this being Kathy Duva, who says she is “going out on a limb” in picking Ugas, a fighter she feels has “learned and improved over the course of his career.” Duva is picking Ugas by decision. The other 19 experts are picking Spence by decision, however.

Some, such as Paulie Malignaggi and Raul Marquez, think Spence will have his work cut out for him and that “The Truth” will win by close decision. While others, such as Tom Gray and Lee Groves, feel Spence will win big on the cards.

Everyone is in agreement, then, that the fight will go the distance. It would of course be quite the impressive statement from either fighter if he managed to get a stoppage win. Spence is of course unbeaten, while Ugas has lost some very close decisions, losses that could have gone his way. Both guys have a great chin.

Will Saturday’s fight be exciting, or will it be more of a high-intensity chess match type affair? Will either guy score a knockdown? Will Spence suffer from some ring-rust, not having fought in some 16 months? Will Spence regain the form he displayed before his 2019 car smash? Have both men peaked?

There are some interesting questions going into this fight and hopefully we will get a good fight on Saturday, with a clear winner either way. Who are YOU picking?