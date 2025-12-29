The vehicle struck the rear of a truck that was parked on the left side of the road.

Diagrams published with the report showed the Lexus scraping along the truck rather than colliding head-on.

The impact tore through the right side of the vehicle from front to back.

The passengers seated on that side were killed.

They were identified as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his trainer, Kevin Latif Ayodele.

Joshua was seated on the left side of the vehicle.

The driver was also positioned on the left side.

Both survived the collision.

Footage posted online showed Joshua conscious at the scene and later being assisted into a police vehicle.

Authorities said he was taken to a medical facility in Lagos for evaluation.

Officials stated that he was stable and able to communicate.

No detailed medical findings were released.

A statement issued on behalf of Joshua later confirmed the deaths and requested privacy for the families.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

No further information was provided.