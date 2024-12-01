Is Galal Yafai Ready for Bam Rodriguez After Sunny Edwards Win?

Eddie Hearn says he wants to set up a fight between Galal Yafai and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez “One day” in the future following Yafai’s sixth-round TKO win over Sunny Edwards (21-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Matchroom promoter Hearn feels there’s no rush to make the fight with the 31-year-old Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) and ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs), but he may be wrong. Yafai will be turning 32 soon, and that’s not young for the lower-weight classes.

Is Yafai Durable Enough?

Yafai got hit a lot tonight by Sunny, and fortunately for him, he wasn’t facing a big puncher. If Yafai is getting hit this much by Sunny, he’s going to take a lot of punishment against the other 112-pounders, and he may not last long enough for a fight against Bam to have a realistic chance of happening.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist Yafai will probably face WBC flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraj (21-0, 14 KOs) next for his belt. That’s a more winnable fight for Yafai than going up against Bam Rodriguez and potentially getting knocked out.

We want to bring the big world championship fights to the UK. He’s going to be around for a long time,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, talking about Galal Yafai following his sixth-round knockout win over Sunny Edwards on Saturday night.

“We have someone else called Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. One day, those two are going to be in the biggest fight in the sport. But for now, it’s about capturing the world championship at flyweight, and hopefully, that comes next,” said Hearn about wanting Yafai to fight WBC flyweight champion

“It’s been an incredible night in Birmingham. We’ve continuously grown here in the last 18 months. We want to keep coming back to Birmingham and bring a world championship shot to Galal Yafai in his home city,” said Hearn.