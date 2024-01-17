Rey Vargas Vs. Nick Ball: Who Wins?

Along with the two big heavyweight fights that will headline the action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 8, will be a featherweight clash that might just prove to be the best fight of the night action-wise. WBC 126 pound champ Rey Vargas of Mexico will defend against mandatory challenger Nick Ball of the UK, and fans of both warriors are looking forward to a great battle.

Vargas, who is actually coming off a loss, this to O’Shaquie Foster, who decisioned Vargas in a fight that contested the WBC super-featherweight title, is a two-time champ, having ruled at 122 and at 126. Given “special permission” by the WBC to face Foster up at 130 pounds in February of last year, Vargas has not defended the WBC featherweight belt since winning it via split decision against Mark Magsayo, this back in July of 2022.

Now, against the unbeaten Ball, 33 year old Vargas will be looking to register his first successful defence. Vargas we know is a fine fighter, as tough as all Mexicans are and as capable of overcoming a number of styles (Vargas, who was unable to get into his groove against Foster, still feels he did enough to have earned the decision that instead went Foster’s way). Ball, still only 26 years of age, will be taking on the toughest test of his pro career in this fight.

But Ball, 19-0(11) and coming off a great win over Isaac Dogboe, this earning him the shot at Vargas, really does have the look of not only a man capable of winning a world title, but of becoming a genuine star. Ball has thrilled fans with his all-action, throw a ton of leather approach. Since bursting onto the big stage with an upset stoppage win over Isaac Lowe in April of 2022, Ball, just 5’2,” has gone from strength to strength, winning four fights against solid opposition.

Some experts felt the experienced Dogboe would be too much for Ball, instead the Liverpool man overcame some rough early patches to score a wide decision win in November. Now, is Ball ready for Vargas? How much has Vargas got left after over 13 years in the pro ring? Vargas, who made five retentions of the WBC super-bantamweight title, has been in some wars, and just maybe he is ready for the taking and Ball is the man who will do the taking.

Vargas, 36-1(22) hasn’t been active recently, with him having had just two fights since November of 2021, and this could affect him on March 8. But again, Ball will be taking a big step up in class here. Vargas has to be the favourite to win, but Ball really is up for this fight, for this challenge.

A strong case can be made for either man winning. The pick here is for Ball to win a very close decision in a great two-way encounter.